‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ Trailer Released

Today is National Pet Day, giving animal fans all across the world a chance to celebrate their favorite furry friends. It looks like Illumination is getting in on the fun in a very particular way, with the release of a new trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Universal has released a new trailer for the upcoming animated film, in conjunction with the holiday. You can check it out above!

It will be interesting to see how this trailer compares to previously-released footage of Secret Life of Pets 2, with Illumination debuting various “character trailers” over the past December and January. With the film expected to hit theaters this June, fans still don’t know a whole lot about plot of the animated adventure, which this trailer will hopefully remedy.

Secret Life of Pets 2 is the latest installment in the animated franchise, after the first film debuted to box office success in 2016. This new chapter will bring about some changes, most notably in Patton Oswalt replacing Louis C.K. as the voice of Max. C.K. was dropped from the film in November of 2017, after he publicly acknowledged the sexual harassment claims of five different women.

Joining Oswalt’s Max in Secret Life of Pets 2 are returning characters Duke (Eric Stonestreet), Snowball (Kevin Hart), Gidget (Jenny Slate), Chloe (Lake Bell), Pops (Dana Carvey), Buddy (Hannibal Buress), Mel (Bobby Moynihan), and Katie (Ellie Kemper). New characters will include Daisy, a Shih Tzu played by Tiffany Haddish and Rooster, a Welsh Sheepdog played by Harrison Ford (in his first animated role). Pete Holmes and Nick Kroll have also been cast in unknown roles.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will be released on June 7th.

