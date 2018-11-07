First ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ Trailer Released

With Illumination’s The Grinch set to hit theaters this weekend, the animation studio has finally dropped the first look at its next major title, The Secret Life of Pets 2.

The new trailer is dubbed a “character trailer” by the studio, and it focuses on Max, the lead dog in the franchise. While Max may look exactly the same this time around, his voice probably sounds a little different to major fans of the first movie. That’s because Universal and Illumination replaced Louis C.K. with Patton Oswalt, following the sexual harassment issues with the former.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the footage, Max is taken by his owner to the vet, where he meets all sorts of odd and eccentric pets, from a creepily obsessive cat, to a dog with some major anxiety issues. At the end of the clip, Illumination reveals a message that tells viewers to be on the lookout for other “character trailers” in the near future. It seems as thought the studio will be releasing multiple trailers throughout the next few days.

Even though Max may have a new voice in the sequel, the rest of the main cast from Secret Life of Pets is set to return. Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Dana Carvey are all reprising their roles for the second go-around.

As with many animated franchise, the sequel to Secret Life will also be filled with a few new characters, voiced by some massive names in entertainment. Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon Harrison Ford is joining the cast in an undisclosed role, as are rising star Tiffany Haddish, Big Mouth creator/star Nick Kroll, and stand-up comedian Pete Holmes.

Minions screenwriter Brian Lynch penned the script for the new Secret Life of Pets, and Chris Renaud will once again direct. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and collaborator Janet Healy are producing.

The original Secret Life of Pets opened to monster numbers in the summer of 2016, earning a whopping $104 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film went on to earn more than $875 million around the globe, with $368 million of that total coming from North America.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is set to hit theaters on June 7, 2019.