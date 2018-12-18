‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Snowball Trailer Released

The adorable animals of Illumination are getting ready for another round with the upcoming sequel, The Secret Life of Pets 2. In order to advertise for next summer’s animated blockbuster, the studio is releasing a series of short character trailers highlighting the beloved animals, and Snowball is up next.

Voiced by Kevin Hart, the rabbit named Snowball has found a new home in the sequel, and he’s using his domesticated life to get heroic. As you can see in the trailer above, Snowball is dressed up in a superhero outfit, and he’s taking up some of the more popular tropes associated with the world’s well-known heroes. Of course, this includes the fake shooting of webs out of his wrists, mimicking Spider-Man.

Hart isn’t the only star returning for the second Secret Life of Pets movie. Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, and Hannibal Burress are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

The only original Secret Life of Pets star that won’t be around this time is Louis C.K., who voiced the lead character Max in the first film. After numerous reports of sexual harassment, abuse, and misconduct, the comedian was removed as the franchise star. Patton Oswalt was hired to take his place.

As with many animated franchise, the sequel to Secret Life will also be filled with a few new characters, voiced by some of the biggest names in entertainment. Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon Harrison Ford is joining the cast in an undisclosed role, as are rising star Tiffany Haddish, Big Mouth creator/star Nick Kroll, and stand-up comedian Pete Holmes.

Minions screenwriter Brian Lynch penned the script for the new Secret Life of Pets, and Chris Renaud will once again direct. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and collaborator Janet Healy are producing.

The original Secret Life of Pets opened to monster numbers in the summer of 2016, earning a whopping $104 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film went on to earn more than $875 million around the globe, with $368 million of that total coming from North America.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is set to hit theaters on June 7, 2019.