Secret Marvel Movie Reportedly in the Works From Sony

It appears Sony is currently adding to their growing list of Marvel films! In addition to the Tom Holland led Spider-Man movies, which are also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony is working on more films that will stand on their own. Currently, Sony's upcoming line-up includes Venom 2 and Morbius, but it sounds like another secret project is in the works. According to a new report from Variety, the company is currently working on a Marvel project with director S.J. Clarkson.

"Veteran TV director S.J. Clarkson has signed on to develop the first female-centric movie from Sony’s catalog of Marvel characters," Variety writes. "While it’s unconfirmed at the time who the character at the center will be, insiders say there is a strong possibility that the film will be based on the Madame Web comic-book character."

They added, "At the moment, there isn’t a writer on board to pen the screenplay, nor a star attached to lead the movie. Sources say there is a possibility that the studio is looking for an A-list actor to join and then hire a writer to develop the film around them." However, the report does feature a list of "possible stars" for the project, including Charlize Theron and Amy Adams. That being said, no one has even met for the part yet. Those are interesting potential casting options considering Madame Web is typically seen as an elderly woman. There's a chance they could be taking the character in a different direction or, according to Variety, "the project could turn into something else."

In the comics, Madame Web as myasthenia gravis and is connected to a life support system that resembles a spider web. Due to her age and health problems, Madame Web never physically battled villains. If the movie does end up focusing on the character and stays true to the comics, it will certainly be different from the comic book stories we're used to seeing onscreen.

This will not be Clarkson's first foray into Marvel. She also helmed episodes of Jessica Jones and The Defenders. "Marvel's newest movie will be based on the Madame Web comic book character,” Variety teased on Twitter. You can check out their post below:

Marvel's newest movie will be based on the Madame Web comic book character https://t.co/3Ia7kaE1LL — Variety (@Variety) May 20, 2020

Would you like to see a Madame Web movie? Who do you have in mind for the lead role? Tell us in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.