Here’s What the Stars of Toy Story Really Look Like

Does anybody — even Tom Hanks — really look like Woody the sheriff? Does anybody — even Tim Allen — really look like Buzz Lightyear? For that matter, do any of the voice-actor stars of the Toy Story movie franchise, including Toy Story 4 additions Christina Hendricks, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves and more, really look like they’re characters?

You’d be surprised. And not.

The Disney-released, CGI-animated Toy Story franchise date back nearly 25 years, to 1995’s Toy Story, and continues through Toy Story 4, which finds the Woody- and Buzz-led toys, now the playthings of Bonnie (the little girl who was bequeathed Andy’s childhood things at the end of Toy Story 3), on a quest to find Bonnie’s new toy creation, Forky.

Forky, who, as pointed out in Toy Story 4, is more of a spork than a fork, is voiced by Veep‘s Tony Hale. Hendricks, late of Good Girls, and previously of Mad Men, is the voice of the movie’s innocent-looking villain, a talking doll named Gabby Gabby. Key and Peele, who rose to fame as the comedy duo of Key and Peele, do the voices of the carnival-prize duo, Ducky, a stuffed toy duck, and Bunny, a stuffed toy rabbit, natch. Reeves makes his Toy Story debut as the voice of Duke Caboom (think Evel Knievel).

Toy Story 4 features returning favorites, too. In addition to Hanks and Allen, there’s Annie Potts, reprising her voice work as Woody’s lady friend, Bo Peep; Joan Cusack, once again roping up adventure as Jessie the cowgirl; Wallace Shawn, who’s back to his non-menacing ways as Rex, the T. rex toy; and Jodi Benson, who once again is featured as the voice of Barbie.

In the most poignant Toy Story 4 development, Don Rickles, the late insult comic who was the pitch-perfect voice of Mr. Potato Head in Toy Story, Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3, will be heard once more as the character. Rickles, who died in 2017 at the age 90, did not record any dialogue for Toy Story 4, but he was due to return to the cast; filmmakers pieced together a performance from archival audio.

Matching up all of these Toy Story actors — and more — to their Toy Story characters is a fascinating trip through the franchise’s history, and sometimes just plain trippy? Who looks most different from their character? Who looks most alike? See for yourself.

Forky is voiced by …

This fretful utensil makes its franchise debut in Toy Story 4.

… Tony Hale

Hale has won two Primetime Emmys for his role as the harried aide on Veep; he’s scored a following for playing the skittish Buster Bluth on Arrested Development.

Bunny and Ducky are voiced by …

These carnival-prize stuffed animals are a team in Toy Story 4.

… Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key

The Us filmmaker and Friends from College star, respectively, were a team on Key and Peele.

Duke Caboom is voiced by …

This daredevil action figure crashes the Toy Story universe in Toy Story 4.

… Keanu Reeves

The movie star jumps into action via the John Wick and Matrix franchises.

Gabby Gabby is voiced by …

… Christina Hendricks

The Mad Men alum is one of the criminal heroines of NBC’s Good Girls.

Giggle McDimples is voiced by …

That’s Officer Giggle McDimples, to you. This law-enforcement character is a miniature-sized addition to the Toy Story universe via Toy Story 4.

… Ally Maki

The Wrecked star has also lent her voice to an episode of Robot Chicken.

Stretch is voiced by …

This purple-colored octopus is all hands, er, tentacles, in Toy Story 3.

… Whoopi Goldberg

This multimedia star extended her reach to Hollywood thanks to The Color Purple.

Lotso is voiced by …

He looks cuddly; he’s not. He’s the villain of Toy Story 3.

… Ned Beatty

Seen here in Charlie Wilson’s War, Beatty is a much-loved, Oscar-nominated character actor (Network).

Trixie is voiced by …

This dinosaur is a dino-star of Toy Story 3.

… Kristen Schaal

The actress (Last Man on Earth) is a comedy star on Bob’s Burgers — she’s the voice of Louise.

Dolly is voiced by …

This rag doll is seen in Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.

… Bonnie Hunt

Hunt is heard in the Cars franchise — she’s the voice of Sally.

Buttercup is voiced by …

This stuffed unicorn appears in Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.

… Jeff Garlin

This comic has tasted TV success with The Goldbergs and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Ken is voiced by …

Barbie’s mate is looking good, as ever, in Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.

… Michael Keaton

The Oscar-nominee (Birdman) is looking ahead to playing software giant John McAfee in a big-screen biopic.

Stinky Pete is voiced by …

This prospector breaks bad in Toy Story 2.

… Kelsey Grammer

In addition to Cheers, Frasier and The Last Tycoon (pictured), this TV favorite is known to fans of The Simpsons as the voice of the sidekick-gone-bad, Sideshow Bob.

Emperor Zurg is voiced by …

Buzz Lightyear’s Darth Vader-esque foe menaces Toy Story 2.

… Andrew Stanton

A Pixar giant, Stanton is best known as a filmmaker. His credits include WALL-E, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. He’s one of the screenwriters of Toy Story 4.

Barbie is played by …

Mattel’s real-world plastic icon has appeared in Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.

… Jodi Benson

The actress and singer is best known for her iconic turn as the voice of Ariel for Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Sarge is voiced by …

This go-getter is heard barking orders in Toy Story, Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3.

… R. Lee Ermey

The Vietnam vet and character actor, seen barking orders in Full Metal Jacket, died in 2018.

Mrs. Potato Head is voiced by …

Another real-world toy turned Toy Story favorite, Mrs. Potato Head is seen in Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.

… Estelle Harris

On TV, Harris is best known for playing George Constanza’s mother, Estelle, on Seinfeld.

Bo Peep is voiced by …

This sheep-herding figure of nursery-rhyme fame is definitely not sheepish in Toy Story, Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4.

… Annie Potts

Late of Young Sheldon, Potts has spent a career rounding up A-list projects, including the original Ghostbusters franchise.

Hamm is voiced by ….

This piggy bank is money: The character has appeared in all four Toy Story movies.

… John Ratzenberger

The actor appeared in all 11 seasons of Cheers. He’s also the voice of the Cars franchise’s Mack.

Rex is voiced by …

This friendly toy Tyrannosaurus rex has roamed the Toy Story franchise since the first movie.

… Wallace Shawn

This Princess Bride favorite can be heard in scores of animated TV episodes and films, including The Simpsons, Family Guy and The Incredibles.

Slinky Dog is voiced by …

This good-natured pooch toy first appeared in the original Toy Story.

… Jim Varney

The actor, seen here in the 1989 movie, Fast Food, gave Slinky Dog his ruff in Toy Story and Toy Story 2. Varney died in 2000.

Slinky Dog is also voiced by …

Despite Varney’s death, the Toy Story canine has remained in the franchise kennel.

… Blake Clark

The stand-up comic, seen here in a vintage photo from a 1990s appearance on The Tonight Show, is heard as the voice of Slinky Dog in Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.

Mr. Potato Head is voiced by …

This Playskool tater is the only real-world licensed toy to play a major role in the first Toy Story movie. It’s gone on to appear in all four films.

… Don Rickles

The insult comic died in 2017 before he’d done any work on Toy Story 4. But he’s still expected to be heard in the new movie via snippets of previously recorded Mr. Potato Head dialogue.

Jessie is voiced by …

The spunky cowgirl toy rounds up action in Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.

… Joan Cusack

The two-time Oscar-nominee (In & Out, Working Girl) is the voice of Red on The Stinky & Dirty Show.

Buzz Lightyear is voiced by …

The as-seen-on-TV action figure has been going to infinity and beyond for the Toy Story franchise since the first Toy Story movie.

… Tim Allen

When the comic worked on 1995’s Toy Story, he was the star of the TV sitcom, Home Improvement. Twenty-four years later, he’s the star of the TV sitcom, Last Man Standing.

Woody is voiced by …

The heart and soul of the Toy Story franchise, this cowboy doll has saddled up for every Toy Story film.

… Tom Hanks

Unlike Woody, who in the Toy Story universe was introduced to audiences (and prospective toy-buyers) via the TV show, Woody’s Roundup, the two-time Oscar-winner (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump) has never starred in a Western.