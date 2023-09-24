See Michael B. Jordan as Val Zod in Awesome Superman Fan Art

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been developing a bunch of projects that will be set in a rebooted DC Universe, moving away from the old regime plans, and that means a lot of projects that were in development have been shelved. Many projects were in development, like a Nightwing movie, a Zatanna movie, a film focusing on Black Canary, and even a Val-Zod TV series rumored to star Michael B. Jordan. We know that both the Nightwing project has been shelved, and the Val-Zod project, as well as Gunn, will be helming a Superman movie that will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. One fan is still hopeful that Jordan could still don the cape and tights.

Michael B. Jordan Superman Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a design that shows how Jordan could have looked like Val-Zod / Superman. In the fan art, Jordan gets the character's look from the comics, making you wish it were real. While the project will probably never see the light of day, it should excite fans who want to see this happen. You can check out the fan art below.

Michael B. Jordan Comments on Playing Black Superman

Jordan most recently dodged questions about the Val-Zod / Superman project he had in development at HBO Max, but he was pretty open about it a few years ago. Previously, Jordan revealed why a Black Superman project should happen.

"I don't know what is really going on with [Black Superman] in particular. But everybody's want and desire to see black leads and heroic roles is really important. Representation is important... There's so many opportunities with different IP, different properties, different characters that never got the light of day. And there are certain ones that should just be where they are. So let's just see how things shake out."

What is the DC Studios Slate?

Back in January, Gunn and Safran unveiled their DC slate and it was filled with a ton of titles that consisted of things like Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, Lanterns, The Brave and the Bold, Paradise Lost, Swamp Thing and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Michael B. Jordan and Superman as we learn them!

What do you think about the Superman fan art? Would you have wanted to see Michael B. Jordan as Val-Zod? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!