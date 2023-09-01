Back to Hogwarts Day 2023: The Harry Potter Fan Guide

All aboard the Hogwarts Express, Harry Potter fans! "You might belong in Gryffindor, where dwell the brave at heart. Their daring, nerve, and chivalry, set Gryffindors apart. You might belong in Hufflepuff, where they are just and loyal, those patient Hufflepuffs are true, and unafraid of toil. Or yet in wise old Ravenclaw, if you've a ready mind, where those of wit and learning, will always find their kind. Or perhaps in Slytherin, you'll make your real friends, these cunning folks use any means to achieve their ends." Whichever Hogwarts house you belong, September 1st is the day witches and wizards — and muggles, too — return to Harry Potter's wizarding school for Back to Hogwarts Day.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about Back to Hogwarts Day, how to celebrate your Wizarding World fandom, and find out where to watch all the Harry Potter movies online.

What Is Back to Hogwarts Day?



In the Wizarding World, students return to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry every 1st September, a date recognized as the official Harry Potter holiday. On Back to Hogwarts Day, Harry Potter fans gather at King's Cross Station — packed with muggles, of course! — where witches and wizards board the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9¾. Fans around the world mark the occasion by re-reading their favorite Harry Potter books, re-watching the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, building and buying Harry Potter LEGO sets, or virtually "attending" Hogwarts by playing Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Watch Back to Hogwarts 2023 – A Look Ahead



Fans can tune in to watch Back to Hogwarts 2023 – A Look Ahead showcase to be the first to learn the latest from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The official description: "Join the celebration with hosts Adriana Redding and Jake Lovelady as they share exciting announcements from around the Wizarding World. From 25 Years of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone book to new Harry Potter experiences around the globe, there are so many magical surprises just waiting to be revealed."

Back to Hogwarts 2023 – A Look Ahead is streaming for free via the official Harry Potter YouTube channel and premieres at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET in the U.S.; or 6:00 pm BST in the UK. Watch it here:

How to Celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day 2023

The official Harry Potter social media account has shared a handy to-do list for celebrating Back to Hogwarts Day. Ideas include:

Harry Potter movie marathon in one day without using a Time-Turner

Make a magical memory at a Harry Potter experience near you

Show your Hogwarts pride by wearing your house colors all week long

Make your own magic-inspired meal with friends

Go see the Harry Potter movies, re-released in theaters

Use a Harry Potter filter and share the magic with #BackToHogwarts

Set a reminder to watch Back to Hogwarts 2023: A Look Ahead, for some exciting start-of-term announcements on @HarryPotter YouTube

Fans can visit the official Harry Potter website to find experiences near them or sign up to receive their Hogwarts acceptance letter.

Where to Watch the Harry Potter Movies Online



All eight Harry Potter movies are now streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max) and Peacock.

How to Watch the Harry Potter Movies in Order





1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents' deaths.

2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing Hogwarts.

3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry's past.

4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Signs of Voldemort's return emerge as Harry prepares for a tournament with the best student wizards.

5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry teaches a group of students how to defend against the dark arts.

6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Tragedy looms on the horizon as Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort.

7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes.

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Below, see how Harry Potter fans from around the globe are celebrating Back to Hogwarts Day 2023: