LEGO Harry Potter: New Hogwarts Castle and Gringotts Bank Set Launch Details

LEGO has some exciting new sets on the way for September 1st 2023, and two of the best releases are aimed squarely at Harry Potter fans – the 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank and the 76419 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set. Plus, LEGO will have a Harry Potter promotion going that will include some fantastic freebies. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

We'll start with the new Hogwarts set which is on a much smaller scale than the 6020-piece edition released in 2018, but it's also a whole lot cheaper. Plus, the detail expands beyond the castle itself. Indeed, the 76419 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set allows you to construct the the courtyards, greenhouses, paths, bridges, and the rocky landscape leading to the Black Lake in addition to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You can also recreate the Chamber of Secrets, The Winged Key room, Potions Classroom and Chessboard Chamber with interior details.

Additional elements of the new Hogwarts set include a statue minifigure of the Architect of Hogwarts along with the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, Whomping Willow and Ford Anglia. The set includes 2660 pieces in all, and measures 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep. For comparison, the flagship LEGO Hogwarts castle (Amazon) measures 22" (58cm) high, 27" (69cm) wide and 16" (43cm) deep.

The 76419 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set will be available to order on August 31st / September 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO Shop priced at $169.99. It's also available to pre-order here on Amazon, though you might want to get it at LEGO just for the freebies. More on that in a moment, but let's discuss that massive Gringotts Wizarding Bank set first.

The 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors' Edition clocks in at 4803 pieces and allows you to build a highly detailed representation of the bank and 3 underground vaults (including Bellatrix's vault which has a surprise inside), complete with mine-cart rollercoaster. The set also includes the Ukranian Ironbelly Dragon which can be placed on top of the building. There's space for 3 minifigures on the dragons' back.

Speaking of minifigures, this set includes 13: Harry Potter, Rubeus Hagrid, Dragomir Despard, Ron Weasley, Bellatrix Lestrange, Hermione Granger, Griphook, Bogrod, Ricbert, a Death Eater, two goblin bankers and two guards.

THe 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors' Edition set is priced at $429.99 and will be available first to LEGO Insiders on September 1st at 12am ET with a general launch on September 4th. You can order order one here at the LEGO Shop after the launch dates.

Note that the Gringotts set is compatible with the LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley set and the vault set freebie that LEGO will be giving away as part of their Back to Hogwarts event, which takes place from September 1st to September 10th. The 40598 Gringotts Vault set will be free with $130 Harry Potter purchases. The 30651 Quidditch Practice polybag will be a free gift with $40 HP purchases. There will also be sales on select sets. You can check out all of the details on the LEGO Back to Hogwarts event right here.