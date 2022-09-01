Everything Being Added to Netflix and Other Streaming Services on September 1st

Thursday marks the start of September and that means more than just the arrival of fall. A new month begins a period of new additions on the majority of streaming services. Over the last few weeks, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all revealed the complete plans for their additions throughout the month of September. All of the excitement kicks off on Thursday. September 1st will be the biggest day for new additions across all streaming services this month. Whether you're looking for more movies to watch, or hoping to start a long TV binge, there's something worth looking forward to on Thursday. TV fans will want to keep an eye on Peacock and Prime Video. Peacock is set to add That '70s Show to its roster, while Prime Video is adding every season of Friday Night Lights. Movie fans can head to Netflix for the Austin Powers trilogy and A Knight's Tale. You can check out the September 1st lineups for all of the major streamers below!

Netflix A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight's Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He's Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Fenced In -- NETFLIX FILM

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Liss Pereira: Adulting -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Love in the Villa -- NETFLIX FILM

Off the Hook -- NETFLIX SERIES

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3 prevnext

HBO Max The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy's Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy's Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We're All Going To The World's Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy's Bride, 1974 prevnext

Hulu 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

About Last Night (1986)

The American (2010)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

American Rapstar (2020)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Diggers (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

He Got Game (1998)

High-rise (2015)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Open Water (2004)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Robot And Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

The Social Network (2010)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won't Back Down (2012)

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990) prevnext

Paramount+ 10 Cloverfield Lane

A Family Thing

Abandon

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Area 51

Bad Influence

Barnyard

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Bull Durham

Collateral

Colma: The Musical

Congo

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

F/X

Failure to Launch

Gorky Park

Grease 2

Hard Eight

Heartburn

Hecho En Mexico

Intersection

Just Like Heaven

Lifeguard

Love Story

Moonlight and Valentino

Mother

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls On Manhattan

Peggy Sue Got Married

Roxanne

Run the Race

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

Shattered

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Star Trek

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Teen Wolf

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Blair Witch Project

The Craft

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Natural

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

The Poseidon Adventure

The Quiet Man

The War of the Worlds

The Young Victoria

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Wall Street

We're No Angels

Yours, Mine and Ours

Zodiac prevnext

Peacock 17 Again, 2009

About a Boy, 2022

American Dreamz, 2006

Army of Darkness, 1993

Baby Mama, 2008

Beetlejuice, 1988

The Birds, 1963

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

The Blind Side, 2009

Bulletproof, 1996

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Charlie Wilson's War, 2007

Couples Retreat, 2009

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

Devil, 2010

Dracula, 1979

Drag Me to Hell, 2009

Dredd, 2012

Epic, 2013

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Escape the Field, 2022

The Expendables, 2010

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

Fear, 1996

Frenzy, 1972

Friday Night Lights, 2004

The Frighteners, 1996

The Funhouse, 1981

Furious 7, 2015

Gone Girl, 2014

Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000

Grown Ups, 2010

Halloween II, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982

The Hangover, 2009

Jurassic Park, 1993

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Land of the Dead, 2005

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Love Actually, 2003

Madagascar, 2005

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012

Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Madea's Family Reunion, 2006

Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

Mama, 2013

The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1956

Marnie, 1964

Mercy, 2014

My Best Friend's Wedding, 1997

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016

Notting Hill, 1999

Paul, 2011

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

Pitch Perfect, 2012

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015

Planet of the Apes, 2001

Pretty Woman, 1990

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho, 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho, 1998

The Purge: Election Year, 2016

Rear Window, 1954

Rob Zombie's Halloween II, 2009

Rope, 1948

The Rundown, 2003

Saboteur, 1942

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

Shocker, 1993

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Sleepless, 2017

Slither, 2006

Steel Magnolias, 1989

Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

Taxi, 2004

Ted 2, 2015

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 1982

Thirst, 2009

Twilight, 2004

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Twister, 1996

United 93, 2006

Vertigo, 1958

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Waterboy, 1998

The Wolfman, 2010

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 1

La Vuelta a España – Stage 12

LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mighty Ones, Season 3

Premier League – Leicester City v. Manchester United

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

That '70s Show, Seasons 1-8

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext