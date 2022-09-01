Everything Being Added to Netflix and Other Streaming Services on September 1st
Thursday marks the start of September and that means more than just the arrival of fall. A new month begins a period of new additions on the majority of streaming services. Over the last few weeks, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all revealed the complete plans for their additions throughout the month of September. All of the excitement kicks off on Thursday.
September 1st will be the biggest day for new additions across all streaming services this month. Whether you're looking for more movies to watch, or hoping to start a long TV binge, there's something worth looking forward to on Thursday.
TV fans will want to keep an eye on Peacock and Prime Video. Peacock is set to add That '70s Show to its roster, while Prime Video is adding every season of Friday Night Lights. Movie fans can head to Netflix for the Austin Powers trilogy and A Knight's Tale.
You can check out the September 1st lineups for all of the major streamers below!
Netflix
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight's Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He's Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
Fenced In -- NETFLIX FILM
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Liss Pereira: Adulting -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Love in the Villa -- NETFLIX FILM
Off the Hook -- NETFLIX SERIES
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO Max
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy's Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy's Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We're All Going To The World's Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy's Bride, 1974
Hulu
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
A La Mala (2015)
About Last Night (1986)
The American (2010)
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
American Wedding (2003)
American Reunion (2012)
American Rapstar (2020)
Anaconda (1997)
Anais in Love (2021)
Bad Girls (1994)
Batman Begins (2005)
Big (1988)
Breaking Up (1997)
Chronicle (2012)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Diggers (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Drive Angry 3D (2011)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
Fight Club (1999)
The Fisher King (1991)
Get Smart (2008)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
The Gospel (2005)
He Got Game (1998)
High-rise (2015)
The Hitcher (1986)
Hook (1991)
Hope Floats (1998)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
I Do...Until I Don't (2017)
Jessabelle (2014)
Kazaam (1996)
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Little Fockers (2010)
Lost In Space (1998)
The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Maverick (1994)
Meet The Fockers (2004)
Meet The Parents (2000)
Multiplicity (1996)
Nell (1994)
Nine Months (1995)
Notes on a Scandal (2006)
Open Water (2004)
The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)
Philadelphia (1993)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
Robot And Frank (2012)
Roll Bounce (2005)
Short Circuit (1986)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
The Social Network (2010)
Straw Dogs (2011)
Stripes (1981)
Tell It to the Bees (2018)
This Is 40 (2012)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
Tigerland (2000)
True Lies (1994)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
Unplugging (2021)
Van Helsing (2004)
We Bought a Zoo (2010)
Won't Back Down (2012)
Year One (2009)
Young Guns (1988)
Young Guns II (1990)
Paramount+
10 Cloverfield Lane
A Family Thing
Abandon
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Area 51
Bad Influence
Barnyard
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Bull Durham
Collateral
Colma: The Musical
Congo
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
F/X
Failure to Launch
Gorky Park
Grease 2
Hard Eight
Heartburn
Hecho En Mexico
Intersection
Just Like Heaven
Lifeguard
Love Story
Moonlight and Valentino
Mother
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls On Manhattan
Peggy Sue Got Married
Roxanne
Run the Race
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
Shattered
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Star Trek
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Teen Wolf
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Blair Witch Project
The Craft
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Natural
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
The Poseidon Adventure
The Quiet Man
The War of the Worlds
The Young Victoria
Three Days of the Condor
True Grit
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Wall Street
We're No Angels
Yours, Mine and Ours
Zodiac
Peacock
17 Again, 2009
About a Boy, 2022
American Dreamz, 2006
Army of Darkness, 1993
Baby Mama, 2008
Beetlejuice, 1988
The Birds, 1963
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
The Blind Side, 2009
Bulletproof, 1996
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Charlie Wilson's War, 2007
Couples Retreat, 2009
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1979
Drag Me to Hell, 2009
Dredd, 2012
Epic, 2013
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Escape the Field, 2022
The Expendables, 2010
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
Fear, 1996
Frenzy, 1972
Friday Night Lights, 2004
The Frighteners, 1996
The Funhouse, 1981
Furious 7, 2015
Gone Girl, 2014
Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000
Grown Ups, 2010
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
The Hangover, 2009
Jurassic Park, 1993
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Land of the Dead, 2005
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Love Actually, 2003
Madagascar, 2005
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012
Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Madea's Family Reunion, 2006
Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
Mama, 2013
The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1956
Marnie, 1964
Mercy, 2014
My Best Friend's Wedding, 1997
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016
Notting Hill, 1999
Paul, 2011
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
Pitch Perfect, 2012
Pitch Perfect 2, 2015
Planet of the Apes, 2001
Pretty Woman, 1990
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho, 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho, 1998
The Purge: Election Year, 2016
Rear Window, 1954
Rob Zombie's Halloween II, 2009
Rope, 1948
The Rundown, 2003
Saboteur, 1942
The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Shaun of the Dead, 2004
Shocker, 1993
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Sleepless, 2017
Slither, 2006
Steel Magnolias, 1989
Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
Taxi, 2004
Ted 2, 2015
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 1982
Thirst, 2009
Twilight, 2004
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Twister, 1996
United 93, 2006
Vertigo, 1958
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Waterboy, 1998
The Wolfman, 2010
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 1
La Vuelta a España – Stage 12
LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mighty Ones, Season 3
Premier League – Leicester City v. Manchester United
Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
That '70s Show, Seasons 1-8
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Prime Video
21 Grams (2004)
23:59 (2011)
A Family Thing (1996)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)
American Beauty (1999)
American Ninja (1985)
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
An American Werewolf in London (1981)
Apartment 143 (2012)
Autumn in New York (2000)
Bad Influence (1990)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Black Sunday (1977)
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
The Clan (2015)
Cold Creek Manor (2003)
Crazy Heart (2010)
The Descent (2006)
The Dilemma (2011)
Dust 2 Glory (2017)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Europa Report (2013)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Fight Club (1999)
Frontera (2014)
The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hard Eight (1997)
He Got Game (1998)
Heartburn (1986)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
I'm Still Here (2010)
In Time (2011)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
Intersection (1994)
Jason's Lyric (1994)
Juan of the Dead (2012)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Let the Right One In (2008)
The Lifeguard (2013)
Love Story (1970)
Loving Pablo (2018)
Mandrill (2009)
The Mod Squad (1999)
Moonlight & Valentino (1995)
Mother! (2017)
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
Mr. Baseball (1992)
My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)
Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)
Open Water (2003)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Package (1989)
Pulse (2005)
The Recruit (2003)
Reign of Fire (2002)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
Rings (2017)
Role Models (2008)
Role Models Unrated (2008)
Ronaldo (2015)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Roxanne (1987)
The Sacrament (2013)
Save The Last Dance (2001)
Shattered (2022)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Sin Nombre (2009)
Skyfall (2012)
Staying Alive (1983)
Superstar (1999)
Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
The Transporter (2002)
Trollhunter (2011)
Uncommon Valor (1983)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
Wanted (2008)
War of The Worlds (2005)
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
We're No Angels (1955)
Wild Bill (1995)
The Young Victoria (2010)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)
Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)
Texicanas (2019)
WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)