Shang Chi Star Simu Liu Posts Hilarious Fast 9 Family Meme

Earlier today, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has hopped on the "Family" meme bandwagon. The viral gag sees Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) from the Fast and the Furious franchise inserted into various images, with the caption "family," riffing on his oft-repeated mantra. In the case of Liu, he popped Dom into a photo he took with his on-screen family from Shang-Chi, which has the added benefit of being a group together, smiling, and a lone Dom off in a corner, smoldering for the camera as Dom is wont to do from time to time.

Over the years, the idea of family conquering all has become the defining theme of the Fast & Furious movies. Dom has lines like "What's real is family" and "You don't turn your back on family," and the kind of emotional rawness with which he delivers these lines -- in a movie about car chases and explosions -- tends to feel funny just by its very nature.

You can see it below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu)

Fast 9 brings back Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Nathalie Emmanuel while adding John Cena as Dom and Mia's estranged brother Jake - and re-introducing Sung Kang's Han, who isn't as dead as previously believed. After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters on September 3.