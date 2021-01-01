Sharkboy And Lavagirl Revealed To Be Parents In We Can Be Heroes New Look

✖

Shark Boy and Lava Girl are officially parents because we are all getting older than we are ready to accept. The duo of super heroes is returning to form after becoming household names with the 2005 movie which leveraged 3-D effects to garner some extra buzz. A new film is headed to Netflix with Robert Rodriguez returning to direct and it is going to arrive on the streaming platform on New Year's Day under the title of We Can Be Heroes. Taylor Laughtner is sadly not returning to play Sharkboy again but Taylor Dooley is back as Lavagirl. The new photos from the upcoming movie reveal that the characters are now parents, shaping new young super heroes of their own.

“Sharkboy and Lava Girl show up as superhero parents who now have a daughter who has shark and lava powers," Rodriguez said in July, before adding "the only speaking role is for Lavagirl." Now, the first look at Sharkboy and Lavagirl as parents in We Can Be Heroes has been revealed.

Check out the official look at We Can Be Heroes in the tweet from Netflix's Netflix Film account below!

Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX) WE CAN BE HEROES releases globally on Netflix on New Year's Day pic.twitter.com/W9RtNibQij — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 18, 2020

“My kids are at the age when they can make films alongside me. So we came up with the idea of…like an Avengers team but they all have kids," Rodriguez said in July. "The kids have powers but they don’t know how to use them because they’re just so young. It was the most challenging movie I’d ever done because, any director knows, the most challenging scene is like a dinner scene where you got a lot of people. The whole movie I got eleven superhero kids in every shot. Trying to figure out how to film that was incredible. It’s really challenging and exciting and I already shot it and was editing it when this [pandemic] happened."

Are you excited to see Sharkboy and Lavagirl return?

We Can Be Heroes hits Netflix on January 1, 2021.