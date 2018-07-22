Sharon Tate’s Sister Says She Approves of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Manson’ Movie

Debra Tate has apparently come to terms with Quentin Tarantino‘s movie about her sister Sharon and her murder by Charles Manson.

Tate was extremely outspoken about Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, when it was first announced. However, after a one-on-one meeting with the director, she has given the project her endorsement, according to a report by TMZ. The younger Tate sister told reporters that she met with Tarantino in person, and decided that his intentions in making the movie were pure.

Tate explained that she and Tarantino both heard each other out. She said that he reached out personally, hoping to address her concerns over the movie. She felt that he really listened, without dismissing her concerns, and that the movie won’t sensationalize a story so painful to her.

In turn, Tate set aside her predispositions and listened to Tarantino’s idea for the movie. He went over the plot with her, and she said that she felt “much better” after understanding the narrative.

“This movie is not what people would expect it to be when you combine the Tarantino and Manson names,” she said.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Tate was glad to see the movie get a new release date. It was originally slated to hit theaters on the exact date of the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s murder, a move that she thought was “tacky and exploitative.”

The meeting helped the two see eye to eye, but it reportedly will not be their last. Tate said that she is going to meet with Tarantino again, and will even be allowed to read the script in its entirety and offer notes on it. At this point, the 65-year-old even said she would be open to seeing the movie, despite its traumatic nature for her.



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. It will reportedly follow a TV actor and his stunt double as they try to raise their profiles in the entertainment industry. Since it was first announced, Tarantino has strived to separate the movie from the Charles Manson angle, saying that that is not all it is about. The movie is firmly set in 1969.

Last month, DiCaprio posted a photo of himself and Pitt in costume for the film. They both blended easily into the late-60s look. Both actors have worked with Tarantino on his original works before — on Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds, respectively. This is rumored to be Tarantino’s second to last film as a writer-director before he retires from the medium.