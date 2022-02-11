Shawn Mendes Cast as Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in Animated Musical Movie

Shawn Mendes has been cast in Sony’s upcoming film adaptation of the children’s book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The book, published in 1965, was actually the second book to use the character of Lyle the Crocodile from author Bernard Waber. The series, which began with The House on East 88th Street, follows the life of Lyle, a city-dwelling crocodile who lives in a Victorian brownstone with a family named the Primms. There are nine books in the series in total, stretching from 1962 until 2010. The film, which also stars Javier Bardem, will feature original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar-winning songwriters who brought movie audiences the music of La La Land and the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Will Speck and Josh Gordon are set to direct form a script by Will Davies.

Mendes will provide the voice of Lyle and perform original songs in the film, according to Sony. The movie will also feature performances by winner Javier Bardem (as Hector P. Valenti), Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, and Scoot McNairy (as the Primm family), and Brett Gelman (as Mr. Grumps).

First published in 1965, the venerable children’s tale revolves around the title reptile who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores, and playing with the neighborhood kids. He’s the happiest crocodile any home ever had…until one neighbor insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, don’t like crocodiles, and everything Lyle does to win them over seems to go wrong. It will take all of Lyle’s charm — and courage — to reveal the hero, and friend, behind the big crocodile smile.

The film’s executive producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote original songs for the film alongside Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. Speck & Gordon are producing alongside Hutch Parker. Kevin K. Vafi and Dan Wilson are executive producing.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is expected to hit theaters on November 18, 2022.