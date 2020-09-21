Shazam! Director Takes Poll for Which DC Character Should Appear in Sequel, but There's a Catch

✖

Believe it or not, Shazam! helmer David F. Sandberg is letting the masses determine a special cameo in the franchise's immediate follow-up — there's just one catch. Even though Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Harley Quinn are all options on the poll the director the created, it only lets you choose one answer. No, it doesn't default to any of the members of the Justice League, nor does it let you chooseThe Suicide Squad superstar.

No matter who you try "voting" for, the poll makes you choose Rocky, the "bully trucker" from Superman II. Played by Pepper Martin in the Donnerverse, the rude truckstop inhabitant and appeared in two scenes throughout the movie. Now, if Sandberg gets his way, the character will be back in Shazam! 2.

Poll for which DC character you most want to see in Shazam! Fury of the Gods: https://t.co/9wlPxPLAr4 pic.twitter.com/QgAFAoB8pK — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) September 20, 2020

The movie is currently set to start production in the early part of next year with Zach Levi and the majority of the cast having been confirmed to return. We've yet to hear when Levi's titular character and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will come to blows on-screen, but Levi can't wait for the day.

"The Rock is his own planet. He kind of does whatever [he wants], The Rock does what The Rock wanna do," Levi said. "So we'll see how that all plays out. But per the comic books, Black Adam and Captain Marvel — my true namesake — they're yin and yang to one another. They are identical," Levi said of the showdown earlier this month.

He added, "I was like, 'No one's gonna hire me to be The Rock's twin. I don't think this is going to work out.' Thank God I was wrong. Black Adam is from the Captain Marvel/Shazam part of the DC universe, so I hope [they meet]. I think that would be awesome to be able to go and do that."

Black Adam is currently set for release nearly a full year before Shazam! 2, so there's still hope the character might appear in the sequel though most have speculated it won't happen until a possible third movie in the franchise.

Levi added of Johnson, "He's doing his deal, the Black Adam stand-alone, and we're gonna do our sequel [Shazam! Fury of the Gods], and we'll see what goes from there."

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is currently set for release on November 4, 2022.