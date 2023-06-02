Shazam! Fury of the Gods Reportedly Reveals New Trio of Villains

✖

DC's roster of films are expected to include many major surprises in the years to come, from exciting franchise debuts to long-awaited sequels. One of the most anticipated of the latter is definitely Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 family-friendly film. While the film's release date has been delayed into at least 2023, details surrounding the project have gradually begun to come to light -- and a new report could hint at some surprising new characters that will be joining the film. The Illuminerdi is reporting that cast listings for the film have begun to include three "mysterious sisters", who are expected to serve as adversaries to the Shazam! family.

While the characters are only referred to as "Sisters", the report indicates that the three will vary wildly in age. The youngest of the sister is expected to be seventeen, with Zendaya being listed as a sort of casting template for the role, while the studio is reportedly looking for a Halle Berry or Eva Green type to portray the middle sister. The oldest sister is listed in her fifties or sixties, with Helen Mirren listed as a prototype for the role.

There's no telling at this point which DC Comics characters these three sisters would actually represent in Fury of the Gods, although the report speculates that it could be the Three Faces of Evil. A three-headed dragon consisting of Terror, Sin, and Wickedness, the Three Faces of Evil posed a pretty formidable threat to Shazam! and the Marvel family, and were ultimately defeated after being imprisoned in the Rock of Eternity. That certainly would be an interesting template for conflict in Fury of the Gods, especially as director David F. Sandberg has hinted that the film's antagonists won't be what fans are expecting.

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," Sandberg said during an appearance at DC FanDome last month. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

The arrival of the Three Faces of Evil could also provide an interesting narrative bridge to what has been reported surrounding Black Adam, especially with that film reportedly including the equally devilish villain Sabbac.

What do you think of this latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!