Shazam 2 Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Costume
We haven't seen much from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but we did get a big reveal today from the anticipated sequel thanks to some new set photos. The new photos gave us our first look at the new Shazam! Costume and Zachary Levi is looking pretty slick in the new suit (via Just Jared). The new costume features a sleeker and less bulky costume, and the big lightning bolt in the center has been trimmed down to a smaller size.
It's also missing the glowing energy part in the middle of the bolt, and these photos also show off redesigned gauntlets and a tweaked belt. We also don't see the cape in these images, but that could just be because of how things are being filmed.
The first "Shazam 2" set pics are here and we have tons of photos of Zachary Levi back in action on the set of the highly anticipated sequel: https://t.co/fzYLEw8asD— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 3, 2021
The cape is one of the more memorable aspects of the costume, so odds are we will see it in the sequel at some point. The costume is looking pretty different from the original film, but the costume still feels like a comic costume brought to life in many ways, and it will probably look awesome in action.
The photos were captured today in Union City Georgia, and Levi is all smiles in the photos, which you can see in the post above.
There's quite a bit of filming left to do on the big-time sequel, as it isn't scheduled to hit theaters until 2023, so these will likely be the first of many set photos we'll get in the meantime. Fans already have a lot to say about the new costume, and you can see what they're saying starting on the next slide.
What a time to be alive!
shazam 2 content i am alive i am happy to be here— k (@korysjess) June 3, 2021
Uh... what?
He making Shazam look 47 😭 pic.twitter.com/1nk9FQVkG1— jam (@dianascanary) June 3, 2021
Fantastic!
YOOOOOOOO ! I know this isn't an official reveal but this looks fantastic ! I love the red they chose for this suit and the smaller lightning bolt is beautiful ! I hope the Shazam family suit all look like this— Kevin Yu 🍥 (@KevinYu1218) June 3, 2021
Justice League Unlimited fans UNITE!
kinda reminds me of JLUs Shazam look pic.twitter.com/e5Ua4CbmGB— PanadaMing (@MingusPanada) June 3, 2021
Can a costume ruin a movie? Asking for a friend...
The logo looks bad but I'm still excited, Shazam is the best DCEU movie after all 🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️— YellowAstronaut is going trough an art block (@YLWastronaut) June 3, 2021
No, a costume can't ruin a movie!
Both Shazam suits are great but at the end of the day who cares. The performance is all that matters and we know Levi is phenomenally cast pic.twitter.com/cxvANV6kkv— Dingus Bringus (@DingusBringus) June 3, 2021
Compare and Contrast
Shazam vs Shazam 2 suit pic.twitter.com/q9lUDRDICk— Sam (@InvincibleShill) June 3, 2021
Praise to the Gods!
ZACHARY LEVI LOOKS ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT IN HIS NEW SHAZAM SUIT, design, texture everything is flawless about it 🙌 👏
Also its great to see @ZacharyLevi after so long , I'm so hyped for #Shazamfuryofthegods pic.twitter.com/mBKBzCtKJ3— PHOENIX | 𝘓𝘖𝘝𝘌 𝘈𝘎𝘈𝘐𝘕 𝘐𝘚 𝘊𝘖𝘔𝘐𝘕𝘎 (@addicted_stan) June 3, 2021
Let's FEAST
the new shazam suit eating pic.twitter.com/WI4hpI8vRR— James, PhD (@cinecomical) June 3, 2021
..But where is the cape?
THE NEW SHAZAM SUIT IS SO COOL pic.twitter.com/RHCPkwVfZS— Neb | 🏳️🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) June 3, 2021