Shazam 2 Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Costume

We haven't seen much from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but we did get a big reveal today from the anticipated sequel thanks to some new set photos. The new photos gave us our first look at the new Shazam! Costume and Zachary Levi is looking pretty slick in the new suit (via Just Jared). The new costume features a sleeker and less bulky costume, and the big lightning bolt in the center has been trimmed down to a smaller size.

It's also missing the glowing energy part in the middle of the bolt, and these photos also show off redesigned gauntlets and a tweaked belt. We also don't see the cape in these images, but that could just be because of how things are being filmed.

The cape is one of the more memorable aspects of the costume, so odds are we will see it in the sequel at some point. The costume is looking pretty different from the original film, but the costume still feels like a comic costume brought to life in many ways, and it will probably look awesome in action.

The photos were captured today in Union City Georgia, and Levi is all smiles in the photos, which you can see in the post above.

There's quite a bit of filming left to do on the big-time sequel, as it isn't scheduled to hit theaters until 2023, so these will likely be the first of many set photos we'll get in the meantime. Fans already have a lot to say about the new costume, and you can see what they're saying starting on the next slide.