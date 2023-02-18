Shazam! 3: Zachary Levi's Sequel Idea Channels Another James Gunn Movie

Warner Bros. has finally made some major changes to how they operate their DC Comics properties by creating a new subdivision called DC Studios. DC Studios is being run by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, who recently unveiled a massive new slate that includes movies, television series, animation and video games. Among the projects that they announced were Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Lanterns, Booster Gold and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. But they will have to release all of the films that came before their reign, like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle, The Flash, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Gunn has repeatedly stated that some of the actors and characters from the previous universe can join the universe he's building out but there hasn't been any confirmation of who will stay and who will go. Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi seems to believe that his job is safe and is even pitching ideas for the third film in his franchise. In a new interview with Fandango, Levi revealed an idea that channels a film that Gunn penned– Dawn of the Dead.

"With our particular franchise, it's been very difficult for me to wrap my head around what would be the move. Partly because all the kids are growing like weeds," Levi said. "So I don't even know how that applies to the dynamic of what the movie's going to be. I've never seen a superhero zombie movie. Genuinely, I would love to kill zombies, and I think it would be really fun to do Shazam [3]. Not an undead Shazam, but rather we're having to fight off like hordes of the undead."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

