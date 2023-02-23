Shazam! Fury of the Gods Actress Reveals Her NSFW Nickname for Co-Stars

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line are about to unleash the sequel to Shazam! next month and fans are ready to see what happens to our heroes. Shazam! Fury of the Gods looks pretty good from both of the trailers that have been released and it seems as if Billy Batson and his foster family will have to face their greatest foe yet. The film will introduce us to the Daughters of Atlas, who are played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. But, the Daughters of Atlas had a very different name behind the scenes, according to Mirren. In a new interview with SFX Magazine (via CBR), the Fury of the Gods actress revealed her very NSFW nickname for her villainous costars.

"It's a brilliant piece of casting. We absolutely bonded as a group. I called us Pussy Power! And we will be sisters for the rest of our lives," Mirren revealed. "We're consistently emailing each other. We would go out shopping together, we'd go out for dinner together. We had a grand time."

"I should have done that! The props department made a beautiful little hand-embroidered dolly sort of thing, saying Pussy Power, with little flowers all around it! Maybe I should manufacture them and sell them on Etsy!" The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress added when asked if she put the nickname on a shirt.

James Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

