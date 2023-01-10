Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals When New Trailer Will Be Released

DC fans may not have to wait too much longer for the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. On Monday, director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to share a photo from work on the trailer with the "the following preview has been approved…" screen displayed on a large screen in the editing area, complete with a "property of Warner Bros." watermark. Sandberg captioned the photo "end of this month", indicating that fans will get a trailer for the eagerly anticipated Shazam! sequel later in January.

A first trailer for the film was released last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, but fans have been eager for another trailer for the film as the release date gets closer. The film is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theatres on March 17, 2023. You can check out Sandberg's tweet for yourself below.

End of this month pic.twitter.com/62AI71b3AA — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 10, 2023

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently unknown role and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

The film also features Helen Mirren, who will be portraying the villainous Hespera, the role marks Mirren's first official foray into the superhero world.

"It was wonderful," Mirren said previously. "For me, work – of course, work is when making money, of course, – and also it's my artistic expression and all of that. But it's also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.