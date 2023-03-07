Shazam! Fury of the Gods First Reactions Surface Online

Shazam is finally making his return to the big screen this month, as Zachary Levi and director David F. Sandberg return for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sequel to 2019's Shazam! has had a lengthy journey to the screen, thanks in large part fo the pandemic and massive changes at Warner Bros. Fortunately, the movie is still hitting theaters, and it sounds as though DC and Sandberg have another fan-favorite on their hands.

On Tuesday afternoon, the first reactions from early Shazam! Fury of the Gods screenings arrived online. Members of the press who were able to see the film already took to social media to share their thoughts on the sequel, and the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive so far.

Most agree that this new Shazam!, much like the first, is full of heart and humor, using its family of likable characters to tell a brand new story. Quite a few are also praising the action of the film, saying it's a wildly exciting adventure.

You can take a look at some of these early reactions below!