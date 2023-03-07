Shazam! Fury of the Gods First Reactions Surface Online
Shazam is finally making his return to the big screen this month, as Zachary Levi and director David F. Sandberg return for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sequel to 2019's Shazam! has had a lengthy journey to the screen, thanks in large part fo the pandemic and massive changes at Warner Bros. Fortunately, the movie is still hitting theaters, and it sounds as though DC and Sandberg have another fan-favorite on their hands.
On Tuesday afternoon, the first reactions from early Shazam! Fury of the Gods screenings arrived online. Members of the press who were able to see the film already took to social media to share their thoughts on the sequel, and the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive so far.
Most agree that this new Shazam!, much like the first, is full of heart and humor, using its family of likable characters to tell a brand new story. Quite a few are also praising the action of the film, saying it's a wildly exciting adventure.
You can take a look at some of these early reactions below!
Super-Powered Sequel
prevnext
#ShazamFuryOfTheGods // #ShazamMovie is a super-powered sequel that packs a punch. A super solid, super fun & super smart blend of hilarity, heart & heroics. Ramps up the action & irreverence to a delightful degree. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu & Rachel Zegler are MVPs. ❤️ the dragon! pic.twitter.com/C4eP4ukAk1— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 7, 2023
Worthy Sequel
prevnext
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is a super fun and worthy sequel. Not a game changing comic book movie, but it wins you over with its characters and energy. Has some real surprises and a knowing sensibility that suit it well – plus some creative and exciting monster action. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/J5gXH3lzzx— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 7, 2023
Exhilarating
prevnext
#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is EXHILARATING! David F. Sandberg whips up a captivating and truly funny story that can be celebrated with the whole family. Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Dijmon Hounsou are standouts for me. Fury of The Gods is SUPERPOWERED FUN! #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/s9zaHZZsF3— Anthony – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) March 7, 2023
Full of Humor and Action
prevnext
The Shazam Family is back and ready for action in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods. Zachary Levi does a great job leading his super family into battle against a trio of scorned goddesses. Full of humor and emotion, Fury of the Gods is definitely worth watching for anyone who enjoyed Shazam! pic.twitter.com/JP7hSuXKeq— Nick (Rick Nazden) (@ricknazden) March 7, 2023
Most Fun
prevnext
#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is the most FUN I’ve had at the movies! Filled with comedic charm & heart, there’s a lot to love about this family. @LucyLiu, Helen Mirren & @rachelzegler are a force to be reckoned with & a joy to watch. @PonySmasher HITS it outta the park! pic.twitter.com/KSqe8y89nk— Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) March 7, 2023
Magical and Hilarious
prevnext
#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is a MAGICAL and HILARIOUS family adventure. @PonySmasher SUPERCHARGES everything that made the first film special with the heart of the story always the SHAZAMILY. @RachelZegler and Jack Dylan Grazer steal every scene. #ShazamMovie@WBPictures @WarnerBrosCA pic.twitter.com/k3TCzu0BzS— Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) March 7, 2023
So Full of Heart
prevnext
#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is so full of heart. Just like its predecessor the focus on family is at the core of what @ponysmasher and co. have produced and it's equally as gripping.
The stakes are higher, the monsters are scarier (and cooler) and I can't wait for you to meet Steve✒️! pic.twitter.com/hYXgkjXwwg— Neil Vagg (@neilvagg) March 7, 2023
Go See It
prevnext
#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is what I wanted the movie to be. The film does a good job of balancing this large cast and it’s just a fun superhero movie with a lot of heart. I’d love to see these characters and actors carry on in the #DCU and I think it can fit it. Go see it for yourself pic.twitter.com/MkhTz3GqjO— Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) March 7, 2023
Funny and Light
prev
Shazam continues to lean into his silliness and immaturity in this sequel which tells us this franchise will remain to keep these films funny, light and slapstick-ish. The sequel comes with more action, compelling villains and a complicated antihero. #ShazamFuryOfTheGods #Shazam2 pic.twitter.com/Po5J64rd91— Jamie Broadnax 🔜 Disney World (@JamieBroadnax) March 7, 2023