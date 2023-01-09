Shazam! Fury of the Gods Posters Offer New Looks at the Shazam Family

Warner Bros. has released a pair of new promotional posters for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, and while neither of them is a theatrical poster -- they're more likely something you will be able to buy at Target or Walmart -- they do give a good glimpse at the Shazam Family as they will appear in the movie, which is finally set for a delayed release in March. The film, which stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, is bringing back Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Grace Fulton, Meagan Goode, and DJ Cotrona as the superhero alter egos of Billy Batson's foster family.

For those who don't remember (since it seems like forever since the first film was released), Billy (Asher Angel) found himself in a foster family with a bunch of other kids, who ultimately helped him figure out how to defeat Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). How? By sharing the power of Shazam with the rest of them, transforming his siblings into a superhero family in one of the most heartwarming twists in any recent superhero movie. Unfortunately, toys and merch spoiled their transformation for a lot of fans at the time. This time, though, they aren't a secret, and have been front-and-center marketing the film.

These popped up at Geek Tyrant. There is no clear source, but they have been floating around on Twitter for about a week now.

You can see the posters below.

New promo posters for #Shazam! Fury of the Gods. pic.twitter.com/97BDlZrLD8 — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) January 4, 2023

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods lands in theaters on March 17, 2023.