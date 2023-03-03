Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Adam Brody Reflects on Being Cast as The Flash in Canceled Justice League Movie (Exclusive)

One way or another, Adam Brody was always going to wear a lightning bolt. The Shazam!: Fury of the Gods star might be the alter ego of Freddy Freeman now, but at one point, he was meant to play The Flash in George Miller's Justice League Mortal. The film, which also would have starred Shazam! family member DJ Cotrona as Superman, came very close to going into production -- so much so that some of the characters had costumes already made, and table reads were happening, when it was abruptly cancelled by Warner Bros. That both Cotrona and Brody got to join Shazam! and its sequel is a cool piece of symmetry for the two, but Brody still thinks that Miller could have done something special with the movie.

"It's nice to have DJ in this. We share that piece of history," Brody told ComicBook.com. "Honestly it was pretty brief. I think he was in Australia longer than I was -- I thin he was cast before I was, and he was out there training I believe. I was out there for a couple of weeks. We were doing some table reads and some notes sessions. George Miller's a genius, and he's got some really eccentric, cool people around him. I fully believed in it; I really liked the script, and I thought it was going to be really good. In hindsight, and seeing what he did with Mad Max, I only think that moreso, but who knows? Maybe the 'what could have been' is better than what would have been."

Here's the official synopsis for the film: "In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is set to open in theaters later this month.