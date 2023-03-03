Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Jack Dylan Grazer Reveals How Freddie Tries to Personally Benefit from His Powers

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema are about to launch the sequel to 2019's Shazam! movie and it looks like a major level up from the first film. From everything we've seen in the trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, it seems like the "Shazamily" is going to have a hard time going up against the film's antagonist. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler have joined the franchise as the villainous daughters of Atlas, and it's going to take everything that the Billy Batson / Shazam! has to come out victorious. The plot of the first film is essentially a wizard gives his powers to a teenager and he then shares those abilities with his foster family to take on the villainous Dr. Sivana. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had the chance to talk with Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays Freddy Freeman in both films, where the latter reveals that in the sequel his character takes advantage of his abilities is a unique way.

"He's trying to woo the women," Grazer revealed. "He's trying because, you know, he's blossomed into his adulthood and he's, I think, ornately he's kind of an awkward, neurotic, spas. But he's really trying to like, you know, reign it in because he finds this girl at school whose like, oh my god, that's so special and he wants to connect. But he's using the superhero thing as leverage, of course. Like I would, I'd be like, 'oh yeah, I did this movie, Shazam!, anyway I'm an actor. I'm an artist actually first, but you know what's your name again?' You know, in front of, I think like most boys, they feel like they have to compensate."

What is the Shazam! Sequel About?

The next big movie DC Studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga)."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

what do you think about Jack Dylan Grazer's comments? Are you excited to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!