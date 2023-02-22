Shazam! Fury of the Gods TV Spot Confirms Fan Theory About Rachel Zegler's Character

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line are getting ready to release their next DC Studios movie with Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film will hit theaters with the speed of Mercury next month and will show fans what their favorite super family has been up to. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu have all joined the sequel as the main antagonists, and not much is known about what causes them to attack Billy Batson / Shazam! (Asher Angel/ Zachary Levi) and his foster siblings. But fans have been speculating that Rachel Zegler would be playing the third daughter of Atlas, and now it seems that they were right. In a new TV spot for Shazam! Fury of the Gods it is revealed that not only is Zegler playing a daughter of Atlas, she is also 6,000 years old.

You can check out the new TV spot below!

We decided to go pretty bold with the color grading on this film. If it doesn't look exactly like this in your theater please complain to management. https://t.co/vH6mPZLrrW — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 21, 2023

James Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

