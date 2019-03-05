‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Pushed Back to 2021

It looks like it will be just a bit longer until the great game continues once again.

According to a new tweet from Exhibitor Relations Co., Sherlock Holmes 3 has been delayed almost a full year, from December 25, 2020, to December 22, 2021.

By Jove, you’ll just have to wait another year. WB’s SHERLOCK HOLMES 3 has been pushed back from Dec. 25, 2020 Dec. 22, 2021. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) March 5, 2019

As fans will remember, the live-action franchise kicked off with 2009’s Sherlock Holmes, and was followed up by 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. This means it will have been a full decade since the film series last hit theaters — albeit with plenty of Sherlock Holmes adaptations in the meantime.

Both BBC’s Sherlock and CBS’ Elementary have brought modern adaptations on the iconic detective, and a family-friendly take on the character appeared in Sherlock Gnomes. Even last Christmas brought the comedic adaptation of Holmes and Watson, although that film was largely panned by critics and fans.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will bring back Robert Downey Jr. as the titular detective, and Jude Law as Dr. Watson. It’s unclear exactly where the threequel will head, aside from a recent tease on behalf of Law.

“We hope to propel the story forward,” Law shared in an interview last year. “As always, the essence of the story is their codependency. We’re going to examine — since it’s been several years since we’ve seen them — we’re going to play up the fact that they haven’t seen each other for a long time either.”

The original two films saw Watson attempting to address how Holmes often brought nothing but stress and violence into his life, as he hoped to move away from investigating mysteries and pursue a more domestic lifestyle with his wife. Both films saw Watson reluctantly aid Holmes, with this new film seemingly exploring this theme over the course of a longer period of time.

