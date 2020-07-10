Shia LaBeouf Got an Insane Chest Tattoo for His Newest Movie

✖

Let it never be said that Shia LaBeouf doesn't commit to his craft, especially when working with filmmaker David Ayer. LaBeouf very famously pulled one of his own teeth out while the pair were working on the WWII tank drama Fury, and while working on their upcoming collaboration The Tax Collector he took his commitment a step further. When production on the film was getting started in August of 2018, Ayer posted a photo of LaBeouf in character for the film and sporting a massive chest piece tattoo for his character. It has now been revealed that this is a real tattoo!

The story began to spread this week but now official photos of LaBeouf getting tattooed by Bryan Ramirez of Reservoir Tattoo Studio in Los Angeles. In his post, Ramirez wrote: "Shia grew up in Echopark and came back here to give back to his community by getting this tattoo he could have gone any where to some of the biggest names but he decided to keep it real and took his time to work with me and the reservoir thank you for the trust and opportunity." (sic)

Ayer himself previously talked about LaBeouf getting the tattoo, telling SlashFilm: "He’s one of the best actors I’ve worked with, and he’s the most committed to body and soul. He had a tooth pulled on Fury, and then on Tax Collector, he got his whole chest tattooed. So he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed."

The Tax Collector is set to be released in theaters, VOD, and Digital-HD on August 7th. The official synopsis for the film reads:

"David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.