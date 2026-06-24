Shock Bourne Replacement For Matt Damon Revealed as Zendaya Lined Up to Take Over Spy Franchise – Report

Despite the attempts to put the series to bed, like all good movie franchises, Jason Bourne simply can’t go away. 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum may have been the conclusion of the titular character’s story, but that didn’t stop not only a spinoff film from getting off the ground but a legacy sequel with Matt Damon back in the role and even a TV show prequel. Though the 2016 movie didn’t really ignite the fires of reviving the series, Universal hasn’t given up hope. Last year, came word that the studio had fully purchased the rights to Robert Ludlum’s spy franchise outright, with plans to revive it and expand it even more under their complete ownership.

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The first real update on the property since then has finally arrived, though, and it’s one that is surprising to say the least. According to Jeff Sneider’s The InSneider newsletter, Matt Damon is set to be succeeded by none other than Zendaya in the Bourne franchise. Though the reporter is quick to note that this is a rumor, he revealed that multiple sources have claimed that Zendaya had discussions with Universal about taking over the franchise from Damon and acting as the new lead of the Bourne series. It’s worth adding, of course, that Sneider himself noted that a Universal spokesperson denied any truth to the rumor .

Zendaya May Take Over Bourne Franchise From Matt Damon

According to Sneider, the plan would be for a total reboot of the Bourne franchise, with Zendaya playing “a female amnesiac spy” at the center of it all, just like Damon’s character in the original film. Few other details are to be found about this one, though, as this rumor has just found its way online, and even if Zendaya was confirmed by the studio as being the star later today, it would still be some time before production on the film even got off the ground.

Currently, there’s not a director or even screenwriter publicly attached to make the new movie, but if the studio is more concerned with getting a major star at the center of the franchise to secure its future and give them some ownership over it, it would make sense to find that person first before going out to the behind-the-camera creatives.

That in mind, it does make sense why Universal would be looking at a star like Zendaya for the role, as she’s proven over her career that she’s a name audiences around the globe are eager to watch, not only in the blockbusters that she stars in but in smaller films as well. On top of that, Zendaya having a franchise to call her own, and not one where she’s a supporting role to the actual star, will allow her to really flex her muscles as a performer and producer on a bigger stage than she has in recent years.

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The good news for Universal, and some anecdotal evidence that lends credence to this rumor, is that fact that Zendaya’s schedule is about to be open. Though the actress is about to be heavily in the middle of the press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and still has to promote The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three at the end of the year, she doesn’t have anything lined up afterward (except Shrek 5, which she’s almost certainly already recorded all her lines for. It’s worth noting that between The Odyssey and Shrek 5, though, both of those are Universal releases, meaning the studio could be very eager to keep Zendaya in the family.

About the only worrying thing in this entire rumor, though, is the potential for the film starting from scratch. Though the call for a “total reboot” sounds like the new take on the material might be its own thing and not acknowledge any of the movies before it, that might be a bad call. Audiences continue to prove that they love legacy building in movie franchises, while total reboots don’t always get the same level of immediate interest since films being considered non-canon can be a turn-off.

To that end, maybe building on Damon’s movies and setting this new film in the same continuity might be the right way to do it. The problem, of course, is that Universal tried this with 2012’s The Bourne Legacy, with Jeremy Renner “replacing” Damon, albeit as a new character. Debuting to mixed reviews and the second-lowest box office of the series, that film prompted Damon’s return to the franchise.

The good news for Universal is that they have plenty of time to figure this out, and locking down a star like Zendaya to not only take over the series but have real ownership over it as a performer is a great step in the right direction. For the time being, though, this is all still a rumor, but with Zendaya appearing on red carpets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the next month, get ready to hear a lot about it in the future.