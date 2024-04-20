Shoe Palace Celebrates 420 with New Up In Smoke Collection

It wouldn't be a proper 4/20 celebration without the icons known as Cheech and Chong, and Shoe Palace has got fans covered with a new clothing collection based on the pair's iconic Up In Smoke. The 1978 classic is now featured in a new wardrobe collection of t-shirts and shorts that puts the duo of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong front and center. in a variety of styles and colors. You can check out the entire collection on the next slide, and it's all available in stores and on shoepalace.com right now.

Two standouts of the collection are the two shirts and short sets in black and pink. The black shirt features the Cheech & Chong logo on the front and a much larger version of the logo on the back with their pictures and pairs perfectly with the shorts that feature the logo and face portraits on either side.

Then there's the pink shirt and short set that features the two stars on the front of the shirt, while the shorts feature Up In Smoke in white writing on one side and the Cheech & Chong logo in blue on the other side. The colors just pop on that one, and it should become a favorite. You can find the full collection on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

"Shoe Palace is really high on its latest collaboration. For 4/20, a day that celebrates all things cannabis, Shoe Palace is launching

The Shoe Palace x Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke collection, inspired by the 1978 Paramount Pictures film of the same name, in its stores and website.

The collection includes tees and shorts that feature the likenesses of the comedy icons. All the pieces in the line were brought to life using top of the line materials and craftsmanship and every piece in the collection captures the film's trademark humor and style. Beginning on April 20, you can find The Shoe Palace x Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke collection at Shoe Palace stores and on shoepalace.com. Be sure to grab the limited collection before it goes Up in Smoke."