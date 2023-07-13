Shout! Factory Rebrands as Shout! Studios For 20th Anniversary

Over the course of 20 years of releasing iconic films and series, Shout! Factory has developed a reputation as a company that can find or create great content by tapping into the cultural zeitgeist, applied this expertise to acquiring, producing, and distributing quality new releases, and provided audiences with novel ways to enjoy entertainment content they love across established and emerging streaming platforms. As part of the official commencement of Shout's 20th-anniversary celebration, the company announced today a name change to Shout! Studios, with a statement saying that the hope is that the new name will "better reflect the entire scope of its business expansion and strategic direction."

Shout! Studios has unveiled a 20th-anniversary logo (seen below) as well as a new motion logo that will appear on all future Shout releases. The animated logo represents the Shout! brand's global vision while paying homage to the company's rich history in entertainment and its cultural impact. The company has also launched a newly redesigned corporate website.

Shout! Studios' 20th anniversary will be commemorated through a variety of consumer touchpoints, including special programming and streaming events on Shout's digital entertainment service Shout! TV, highlighted home entertainment releases, screening events, and fan-focused activations.

Among the ways to celebrate Shout! Studios' 20th anniversary include:

At this year's Comic-Con International in San Diego, Shout! Studios is set to delight fans at its booth (#4118) on the conventional floor with fan engagement activities, including a showcase of new home entertainment products, Comic-Con exclusive items, including 20th-anniversary tote bags and collectible promotional items for partner brands including ALF, Aardman Animation, Farscape, and others.

Direct-to-consumer sales are also a part of Shout! Studios, home of ShoutFactory.com! For the rest of the year, we'll be celebrating the 20th anniversary with monthly contesting (on the 20th of every month), recurring emails harking back to our most popular releases over the last two decades, and a blog post looking back at 20 years' worth of Shout! fan favorites. And we'll be bringing you the Shout! Select and Shocktober sales fans have come to know and love, as well as a series of 20th anniversary-themed flash sales every Friday at the end of the year – we even updated the packing paper in all our orders to reflect this monumental milestone!

Themed programming blocks on the 20th of every month on Shout! TV, starting in July.

Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and original productions. The company has been at the forefront of breaking new ground, changing and elevating the landscape of movies, series, and pop culture content over the last twenty years through packaged media, consumer products, content licensing, and distribution across multiple screens – streaming, digital download, broadcast, in-flight entertainment, and cinemas.

As one of the fastest-growing content producers and distributors, Shout has spent the last 20 years building up a reputation for being able to find and reissue the best in independent films, iconic film/tv libraries, family entertainment, and anime. Moreover, Shout's extensive experience in diverse genres has led to the launch of several respected subsidiary brands and properties, including original movies, Shout! Kids, Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels, Scream Factory, and Mystery Science Theater 3000.