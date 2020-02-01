Shrek Is Gone From Hulu and People Are Pissed

An unfortunate and harrowing announcement came today from streaming service Hulu, who solemnly revealed to the world that today would be the final day that the 2001 Oscar winning film Shrek could be viewed on their platform. Naturally such shocking and unexpected news was met with a variety of reactions from the public, who expressed their dissatisfaction as only the online community in 2020 could. We’ve collected some of the most colorful (and hilarious) reactions below

As for Shrek’s whereabouts, it’s unclear where the giant green Ogre will find himself streaming in the coming days. Currently only the first film is available on Hulu (where it will no longer be playing by day’s end) but none of its sequels are streaming on Hulu. The second and third films in the series, Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third, are not available for free streaming anywhere; while the aptly titled Shrek Forever After is streaming for free on IMDB TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems likely that the first Shrek, and perhaps the entire franchise, will be making the leap very soon to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, which will feature a free option for streaming customers not interested in paying for yet another streamer. When announced to the world earlier this year, NBCUniversal specifically mentioned that Shrek would be available on the platform along with hundreds of other movies. Peacock will launch across the United States on July 15th (but will be available early for Comcast subscribers through their Xfinity X1 and Flex customers on April 15th).

There is some good news for Hulu subscribers though, the streamer confirmed that Shrek will return to the service on January 1, 2021. How that will effect its status on Peacock remains to be seen.

HEy now

*Smash Mouth stops playing* — Medium-sized Weeb (@Br0zone) January 31, 2020

Why hulu

I do not pay a student discount on spotify to in turn pay for you so that you could do this to me — Danie Larsen (@DanieLarsen) January 31, 2020

Say sike

Twitter better get a mf dislike button — Zandra (@dirtyzan) January 31, 2020

Conviction imminent

That’s it, we’re impeaching Hulu. — James Tanner Lemøn (@SteamPwrdLemon) January 31, 2020

Way to take it seriously

Well, why not? Seeing as how you keep jacking up prices for no reason, you may as well lower your content availability too #ripoff — Supertrucker (@RickStoddart) January 31, 2020

Life: Over

Well… My life is ruined… — The Wise Cracker (@JLaballister) January 31, 2020

it’s his swamp after all

Good, now everyone will finally stay out of his swamp. — The Film Scorer (@TheFilmScorer) January 31, 2020

He’s better than all of us

Tbh, Shrek never deserved you. — FostersImaginaryFriend (@FostersFriend) January 31, 2020

Blocked, reported

Reported this tweet for offensive content. #shrekisanallstar — Morgan Anne Howard (@greenfannypack) January 31, 2020

Monsters.

Like onions