One of Denis Villeneuve’s Best Movies (And Its Sequel) Are Streaming Free

2024 is almost over and Dune: Part Two remains one of the biggest films of the year. The second chapter in director Denis Villeneuve’s journey through Arrakis and the works of Frank Herbert was both a critical and commercial success, likely earning the filmmaker more Oscar nominations in the near future. Between films like Dune and Blade Runner 2049, Villeneuve has become one of the biggest directors around, and folks are always searching for more of his movies to check out.

It just got a little easier to watch one of the best movies in Villeneuve’s catalogue, thanks to some additions on Tubi. The free-to-watch streaming service recently added 2015’s Sicario to its roster, making it available for anyone to check out without paying a dime.

Sicario is the film that started to make Villeneuve a household name. The harrowing FBI thriller immediately resonated with movie fans, who praised the bold action sequences that Villeneuve put together, as well as the film’s take-no-prisoners script (written by first-time feature writer Taylor Sheridan, who went on to create Yellowstone).

There’s a lot of love out there for Sicario, both amongst Villeneuve’s biggest fans and the greater movie industry. Tubi also added the sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, to its lineup, though that film isn’t quite as beloved as its predecessor (and not directed by Villeneuve).

In the last couple of years, Denis has moved fully into the world of Dune, delivering two wildly beloved sci-fi epics over the last three years. There will be a third movie in the series, following the Dune Messiah novel.

He’ll likely be taking a short break from the Dune universe before returning to make the third installment in the series, using the time between to adapt Annie Jacobsen’s Nuclear War: A Scenario.

After completing the story of Paul Atreides, don’t expect Villeneuve to take on another iconic sci-fi franchise. The director was recently asked about his relationship to Star Wars and whether or not he’d ever want to helm a film in that universe. Villeneuve made it clear that Star Wars was a massive influence on him, but that he stopped watching it after Return of the Jedi.

“I was the target audience. I was 10 years old. It went to my brain like a silver bullet. I became obsessed with Star Wars. I mean, The Empire Strikes Back is the movie that I anticipated the most in my life. I saw the movie a billion times onscreen. I was traumatized by The Empire Strikes Back. I adore Star Wars,” Villeneuve said on a recent episode of The Town podcast.

“The problem is that it all derailed in 1983 with Return of the Jedi. It’s a long story. I was 15 years old, and my best friend and I wanted to take a cab and go to L.A. and talk to George Lucas — we were so angry! Still today, the Ewoks. It turned out to be a comedy for kids.”