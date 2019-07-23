The Simpsons Creator Confident That Disney Will Do A Sequel Movie

Disney acquired quite a few assets in their deal with 21st Century Fox, and that included the various IP from 20th Century Fox. The Simpsons franchise was part of that deal, and the entire series will now stream on Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+. That’s not the only thing Simpsons fans are hoping to get from Disney though, as many are still hoping that they get a sequel to 20th Century Fox’s The Simpsons Movie, which was a box office smash when it hit theaters in 2007, and Simpsons creator Matt Groening thinks that will eventually happen (via NME).

“No doubt there will be another ‘Simpsons’ movie one of these days,” Groening told fans at Comic-Con. “I think Disney wants something for its money.”

The film was a hit for Fox, bringing in $527 million worldwide, so a sequel seemed inevitable. It is definitely something that Groening wants to do, but as he explained to the audience, there is a very specific reason it hasn’t happened yet.

“This is a true answer. The first ‘Simpsons Movie’ almost killed us,” he said. “We didn’t have a B-team waiting to do ‘The Simpsons Movie,’ so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced and did the music for ‘The Simpsons’ TV show also did the movie. That was in 2007. We’re almost recovered, almost.”

Hopefully, they can find some ways to lessen the stress with the sequel, but while fans have to wait a bit longer for the sequel to The Simpsons, they will have a Bob’s Burgers movie to sink their teeth into in the meantime. Series creator Loren Bouchard told fans at Comic-Con that the Bob’s Burgers movie is on track and moving along smoothly.

“We have been very, very hard at work on the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ movie,” Bouchard said. “There’s a lot we can’t talk about. It’s hopefully going to be a ‘Bob’s Burgers’ gift to you, [the fans], if we do our job. It’s a musical. It’s a mystery. […] We are very, very excited that that’s part of our day-to-day right now.”

The Simpsons has already been renewed for a 31st season on FOX, and fans can catch the entire series on Disney+ when it launches later this year.

