Check Out Shahin Solimon in Sinbad VI: The Sixth Voyage Movie Poster (Exclusive)

Giant Flick today announced that their upcoming movie Sinbad VI: The Sixth Voyage is heading into production. The movie will star Shahin Solimon, the first Persian actor to play the role, who also directed this film and its predecessor, 2014's Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage. The Fifth Voyage got a limited theatrical release before getting millions of views on streaming. Ahead of the next stage in development, Giant Flick provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the film's poster.

Sinbad VI: The Sixth Voyage will serve as a live-action continuation of Sinbad the Sailor's fairy-tale adventures, picking up from the events of The Fifth Voyage. That film featured Patrick Stewart as the tale's narrator.

You can see the promotional poster for Sinbad VI: The Sixth Voyage below.

"The learning curve has been awesome, and I feel I know this genre and character well and based on feedback, know what the fans want, worldwide," Solimon said. "My goal is to carry the role much deeper, authentic, yet fun, exciting and with a touch of nostalgia for the swashbuckling Sinbad. Also looking to present it with super-cool visuals and of course the storyline. To me the project is really a work of art that is inspired by the Arabian Nights fairy-tale adventures from centuries ago, and the idea is to present it from a fresh view for entertainment and enjoyment, universally."

According to the studio's release, Solimon is rumored to have included Easter eggs pointing to the next adventures of Sinbad The Sailor, and is now moving to the next phase of funding, in the hope of finding distribution partners that share his vision for the films.

The film has been in development at least since the beginning of this year, with Solimon sharing VFX mockups of ancient cities, the cyclops, and more on his personal Instagram, along with a photo of one script draft dated January 22, 2022. The director/star is aiming for a 2023 release for the film.