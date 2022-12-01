Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update

Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.

The franchise has been on hold for decades, but it's coming back to life on Disney+, with Whoopi Goldberg set to reprise her role, and a number of familiar faces expected (but not yet confirmed) to be returning. The series centers around Goldberg playing a lounge singer who, on the run from the mob, poses as a nun, and ends up changing the face of a church choir.

"The script came in yesterday," Goldberg said on The Tonight Show, where she also asked Fallon if he would be willing to make a brief cameo appearance in the film. "I really like it but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. So, if they don't get in its way, it could actually be pretty good."

Sister Act 3 was put into development in 2020, with Goldberg and Tyler Perry attached as producers.

"I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like to," Perry said during a September appearance on The View, a show Goldberg hosts. "So we've got a good script. We're off to a great start. We're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going."

The original Sister Act was a huge box office success when it premiered in 1992, bringing in over $139 million at the domestic box office and over $231 million globally. Adjusted for inflation the film's gross is the equivalent of $487 million in 2022, making it a bigger hit than recent movies like Godzilla vs. Kong or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

