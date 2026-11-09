Skydance Confirms First Steps Toward HBO Max and Paramount+ Combination

The impact of the merger between Skydance and Warner Bros. is being felt all over the entertainment industry – and streaming will be no different. It looks like Skydance is already making moves to consolidate its two streaming platforms, Paramount+ and HBO Max, into one unified service. At least that was the language being used during a recent investor call held by Skydance, which made specific mention of the company working “toward a fully unified offering” when it comes to streaming.

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During the investors’ call, a spokesperson for Skydance stated that starting in “early 2027,” Skydance will offer Paramount+ and HBO Max as a single bundle. They also indicated plans to gradually roll out a unified streaming service (possibly under a new brand name and strategy) over an unspecified time frame.

We see a meaningful opportunity to grow reach and engagement, improve retention, and increase the revenue and profitability of our streaming services in line with or ahead of the leading competitors in the industry,” the Skydance rep said. “Our first step toward bringing together Paramount+ and HBO Max is to offer them in a single bundle. Starting in early 2027, consumers will be able to subscribe to both world-class streaming services at an even greater value. We look forward to sharing more details on the bundle and our streaming roadmap in the coming months.”

The next part of the statement was worded to be favorable toward consumers; a more cynical analysis could be that it’s also indicating a price increase coming our way: “As we work toward a fully unified offering, we will phase in changes based on consumer feedback so we can continue to drive healthy financial growth through the transition,” the spokesperson said. “We expect to achieve strong top-line growth in our streaming business in Q4 2026 and in 2027, as well as expand margins over that same period as we harness the reach of our global platform and verticalized studio system.”

From these statements, it’s clear that integration of its streaming services is considered key to Skydance’s goal of being able to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney-Hulu. “Accelerating our integrated direct-to-consumer business is a key priority and important growth engine, and with Paramount+ and HBO Max together, we have the global scale to compete and win.”

We’ll keep you updated on the changing status of Skydance’s streaming service.