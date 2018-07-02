‘Skyscraper’: Final Trailer for Dwayne Johnson Action Thriller Released

DON’T LOOK DOWN.

Take a deep breath and enjoy our NEW and FINAL trailer for #SKYSCRAPER.

JULY 13th 🔥🌍Get tickets: https://t.co/2GJCQHi6dy pic.twitter.com/VOlC43U8he — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 2, 2018

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has spent the last several years churning out box office hits, and he’s hoping that his next movie will be more of the same. Skyscraper, the latest action thriller from The Rock, has released its final trailer.

You can watch the full Skyscraper trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson released the trailer on his personal Twitter account, taking some time to shoot his own introduction to the footage, telling fans just why they should be excited about his newest adventure.

“Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, well not children of all ages, the hype is real, the time is almost here,” Johnson said in the video. “My new movie, Skyscraper, opens up worldwide on July 13. Now here’s what I’m excited about: I’m hyped up not only to bring you this summer experience that you can only see in theaters, but I’m hyped up for the biggest reason of all, and that reason is the audience’s reactions that have been coming into us. Everybody has been loving the movie, which obviously makes my heart swell with pride, but more importantly than that, the feedback we’ve been getting has been their experience and the experience is this: It’s so tense! The movie is so tense, from beginning to end, it’s the most tense ride you will ever experience in theaters.

“Now here’s the thing about tense: Tense is at a 10. Skyscraper is at about a 12. So here’s the thing, too. There’s been this Fitbit phenomenon, which has been very real, where people who are afraid of heights or who have vertigo, have been going to our movies and wearing their Fitbits, and they have been reporting heart-rates of over 100 sitting down! Right? So this is a white-knuckler, it’s a stomach-tumbler, it is a pressure cooker not for the faint of heart. Now here’s the thing, everybody out there, if you have vertigo, or if you are afraid of heights, you wanna bring a friend. You will want to bring a friend.”

And with that, long and exhausting message, Johnson introduces the final trailer for Skyscraper. (If you were wondering, the message itself was actually longer than the trailer it was introducing.)

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking with his new movie? Let us know your thoughts on the final trailer by dropping a comment below!

Skyscraper is set to hit theaters on July 13.