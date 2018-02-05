‘Skyscraper’ Super Bowl Trailer Released Online

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Skyscraper.

Skyscraper is a disaster movie written and directed by Rawson M. Thurber. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars as Will Ford, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who now assesses security for skyscraper buildings.

Ford finds himself on the run after being framed for a crime at the same time that he’s trying to rescue his family from a fire in the world’s tallest building.

In addition to Johnson, Skyscraper‘s cast includes Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, and Noah Taylor.

Skyscraper began filming in Vancouver, British Columbia in August 2017.

Skyscraper is just one of three films that Dwayne Johnson has on the horizon in 2018. He’ll also star in the video game adaptation Rampage and will appear in the wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family.

Johnson’s latest film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, released in late 2017 and is still going strong at the box office. The film has grossed over $855 million worldwide, making it one of the top-grossing movies of 2017 at the global box office.

Skyscraper opens in theaters on July 13th.