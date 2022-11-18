Jason Momoa's Slumberland Trailer Released by Netflix

Jason Momoa is coming to Netflix for his next feature film adventure. The Aquaman star is set to lead a fantastical journey called Slumblerland, which follows a young woman and her magical companion into an alternate dreamworld each and every night. The film is set to arrive on Netflix this November, and the streaming service has shared some bits of footage in recent months. On Thursday, the full trailer arrived online.

Netflix debuted the official trailer for Slumberland on Thursday morning, showing Momoa's whimsical character Flip in action. You can check out the full trailer in the video below!

Momoa stars in Slumberland alongside Marlow Barkley, Chris O'Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Humberly González. Francis Lawrence, the filmmaker behind most of the the Hunger Games films, directed Slumberland for Netflix. The screenplay for the film was written by David Guion and Michael Handelman. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, and Francis Lawrence all serve as producers. In addition to writing, Guion and Handelman are executive producers alongside Ray Angelic.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Slumberland:

"Slumberland takes audiences to a magical new place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo's idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again."

Slumberland premieres on Netflix on November 18th.