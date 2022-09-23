Smile will remain in the top spot at the box office for a second weekend. After earning $22 million in its opening weekend, Smil is expect to earn $16-18 million in its sophomore weekend, enough to keep the top spot on the box office chart. Smile had some creepy viral marketing, and is carrying an R rating, a B- CinemaScore, and a 74% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus on the review aggregator reads, "Deeply creepy visuals and a standout Sosie Bacon further elevate Smile's unsettling exploration of trauma, adding up to the rare feature that satisfyingly expands on a short."

ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave Smile a score of 3 out of 5 in his film review. He writes:

"Fans of A-horror like Ju-On or Ringu, as well as their American remakes The Grudge and The Ring, will notice a lot of similarities in Smile to the structure of passing a supernatural curse along to stay alive. While that structure doesn't feel entirely fresh, the option to go for massive jump-scares as opposed to the more subtle moments of tension and unease of A-horror films does bring a new perspective to the genre to an inarguably effective degree. For those looking for a more nuanced experience that emphasizes story and character development, you'll be left feeling mixed, but if you're looking for a rollercoaster of terror, than this movie gives you a lot to smile about."

Also at the box office, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and David O. Russell's Amsterdam are both having disappointing opening weekends. A full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.