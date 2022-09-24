Viral Marketing for Horror Movie Smile is Freaking Everyone Out
Next week will see Paramount Pictures debut their new horror movie Smile, and the studio has deployed one of the creepiest viral marketing campaigns in recent memory to promote it. Starting last night many viewers began to notice that every Major League Baseball game had a person sitting behind home plate who was not moving but also maintaining a creepy smile right out of the new movie. Each of the people appeared to keep up the act for most of the games, one person even appear on The Today Show seated behind Al Roker, all of them wearing "SMILE" t-shirts to boot. They did their job well because people around the country are officially freaked out by their presence, and now know about the movie.
First reactions to Smile have begun to roll out after the film had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this week. Currently the horror movie holds a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics praising its "effective, terrifying jump scares."
Starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, with Kal Penn and Rob Morgan, Smile arrives in theaters on Friday, September 30. The film's description reads as follows: "After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality." Check out the creepy viral marketing below!
Genius marketing
The ‘Smile’ movie is doing promo by having people sit at baseball games doing creepy faces and it’s honestly fucking genius marketing pic.twitter.com/zsyVH077Q1— MARS (@DrugsnTitties) September 24, 2022
Say cheese
Uh, welcome to Oakland? pic.twitter.com/Zn6mu45t5P— SNY (@SNYtv) September 24, 2022
Distracting or smart?
Okay… baseball and film friends:
How do you feel about viral marketing for a horror movie at a baseball game? Both at the Mets/A’s game and the Yankees/Red Sox game, there were actors clearly marketing the movie Smile. What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/ZYllhuqF1a— amber renee (is probably at epcot) 🖤 (@takarakanashi) September 24, 2022
Homie was committed
blue shirt hasnt moved for 40 mins pic.twitter.com/Rh4Kcz5gtx— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 24, 2022
Doing that smile
The one night I decide to watch my baseball bets there’s someone behind home plate at every game doing that creepy smile shit. Thanks I didn’t want to sleep anyways tonight!— Chuck Goldberg (@chuckgoldberg) September 24, 2022
Yes, it was planned
If you were watching a baseball game last night, you might’ve noticed someone behind home plate who couldn’t stop smiling in a very creepy fashion.
As it turns out, that was not a coincidence https://t.co/9XMp6LH7aL— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2022
That's sick
that movie SMILE sent hella people to baseball games tonight sitting behind home plate just motionless and smiling. that’s sick as fuck— dame (@_quarterbob) September 24, 2022
Love it
Looks like the horror movie Smile coming out soon is doing promo stuff at baseball games tonight. Love when movies do stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/ahOepGX2Bm— Tucker Undale (@FellerSuthern) September 24, 2022
Watch your back Al
UPDATE: We also have smilers at the Dodgers/Cardinals game, and a smiler was spotted photo-bombing the Today Show! Keep 👀 open all weekend – they’re everywhere!#SmileMovie pic.twitter.com/WMhzHQ0uND— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 24, 2022