Snake Eyes Movie Reveals New Release Date

Paramount Pictures is launching a brand new G.I. Joe universe with its upcoming Snake Eyes film, which will feature Henry Golding as the legendary soldier. The release date has bounced around a bit, but Paramount just revealed the new and hopefully final release date for the project, which will be July 23rd. Unlike some other recent films, the movie won't be coming to any streaming services on the same day, as it will only be in theaters. The caption reads "Summer plans made. #SnakeEyes is now coming to theatres July 23, 2021 - Experience it only on the big screen. 🐍👀", and you can find the post below.

In the film, fans will see Snake Eyes trying to become a member of the Arashikage Clan, who have a reputation for doing what others can't and without a trace left behind. Snake Eyes isn't in any sort of gear here, and we're not sure if he'll actually get his trademark suit until the end of the film, but hopefully, we at least get to see him in the suit for one slick climactic battle.

“Snake Eyes has just blown me away,” Golding exclaimed. “They’ve recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we’ve seen thus far on the big screen. I think there’s room for many spin-offs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise.”

When Golding was asked about the process of bringing this character to life on the set, he revealed it was extremely physical. “To be honest, it was painful,” Golding said. “It’s definitely much more of a martial arts film than a superhero movie. It’s very, very physical. I fucking hated it in the beginning because I couldn’t even squat down and go to the bathroom. The first week was literal hell. I think I cried on the phone to my manager. I was like: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing!'”

Snake Eyes is directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, and stars Golding as Snake Eyes, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Ursula Corbero as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Peter Mensah, Takehiro Hira, Steven Allerick, and Iko Uwais.

