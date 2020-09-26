G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes Star Henry Golding Confirms Film Will Reboot the Franchise

✖

G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes will reboot the entire franchise according to star Henry Golding. The actor talked to NME about the anticipated film and how it compares to the earlier entries. Golding said that this felt more like a martial arts film than a straight-up superhero movie, but fans will have to wait to see that for themselves. Both Rise of Cobra and Retaliation didn’t stick around for long. But, the entire creative team thinks this outing could breathe new life into the franchise. Paramount is certainly hoping for a change this time around as a property like the popular children’s show. Still, if you listen to Golding, a new day is here for G.I. Joe fans and they can all hope that things are on the right track.

“Snake Eyes has just blown me away,” he exclaimed. “They’ve recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we’ve seen thus far on the big screen. I think there’s room for many spin-offs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise.”

“To be honest, it was painful,” he admitted. “It’s definitely much more of a martial arts film than a superhero movie. It’s very, very physical. I fucking hated it in the beginning because I couldn’t even squat down and go to the bathroom. The first week was literal hell. I think I cried on the phone to my manager. I was like: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing!'”

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely talked about what audiences might be in store for with Snake Eyes. Earlier this year, the G.I. Joe spinoff began production before the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the entertainment landscape. Now, with things back on track.

Ridgely explained, “Golding takes over as Snake Eyes from actor Ray Park, who portrayed the character in the other two G.I. Joe films. Parks' iteration of the character never spoke or took off his mask, but Golding's will likely be much different. Since this Snake Eyes film is focusing on his origin, Golding will probably be featured without his mask for most of the movie, and it would be completely surprising if he didn't speak at all.”

