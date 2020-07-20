SNL Star Colin Jost Admits He Worried About Losing His Identity When Dating Scarlett Johansson

✖

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have now be an item for over three years and are set to be married at some point in the future — Johnasson, an A-list action movie star, and Jost, a writer and "Weekend Update" host for Saturday Night Live. In one recent stop on The Howard Stern Show, Jost admitted he was concerned during the earliest days of his relationship of losing his identity of being a comedian and writer for the country's longest-running sketch comedy show and instead, turning into "Scarlett Johansson's boyfriend."

“Yes. That was definitely a worry,” Jost told the long-time radio jock. “I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy… So, I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy.”

That was when the funnyman detailed how the duo makes sure to continue doing their own thing, even breaking out a story where he went to a get-together for cast and crew of Saturday Night Live while Johansson was busy with an Oscars pre-party. "You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing," he added.

The two began dating in May 2017 and publicly revealed two years later they were engaged. Johansson's next feature film is Marvel Studios' Black Widow, likely the actor's last appearance as the character she's portrayed for the better part of a decade.

“[Kevin Feige] realised that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction,” Black Widow director Cate Shortland told Empire magazine in an interview earlier this year. “And we didn’t know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn’t know how great. Scarlett is so gracious, like, ‘Oh, I’m handing her the baton.’ So it’s going to propel another female storyline.”

She added, “In Endgame, the fans were upset that Natasha did not have a funeral. Whereas Scarlett, when I spoke to her about it, said Natasha wouldn’t have wanted a funeral. She’s too private, and anyway, people don’t really know who she is. So what we did in this film was allow the ending to be the grief the individuals felt, rather than a big public outpouring. I think that’s a fitting ending for her.”

Black Widow is due out this November.

Cover photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

