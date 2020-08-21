Justice League: Snyder Cut Final Name Possibly Revealed

✖

Director Zack Snyder's long-awaited cut of Justice League hasn't even been released yet, but it seems like the project has already been known by a few different names. It started as The Snyder Cut and has become known most recently as Zack Snyder's Justice League, but it appears that neither of those prominent names will be the official title of the film, which arrives on HBO Max next year. WarnerMedia launched a new Twitter account for the project and it calling it The Director's Cut of Justice League.

Warner Bros. and HBO Max haven't announced anything official regarding the name of the movie, at least not since the art reading "Zack Snyder's Justice League" was unveiled when it was announced. There's potential that things could change and the title could be changed yet again before it debuts on HBO Max. That said, the Twitter account is officially verified, meaning it's the real deal, and it goes by The Director's Cut. That's about as official as it gets at the moment.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

We'll certainly learn more about Snyder's already-infamous cut of Justice League this Saturday at DC FanDome. There is an entire panel dedicated to the project and Snyder has teased that a trailer will likely be dropping at some point during the event.

Snyder's original vision for Justice League was altered when he stepped away from the project and Joss Whedon took over, leading to a disjointed film that most people had a hard time getting behind. Fans have spent the past couple of years calling for Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut, hoping to see what the director had originally planned. That's what we're getting on HBO Max next year.

This new film will be much longer than the one released in theaters. Snyder has mentioned in the past that his cut would be 214 minutes long, but it's turning out to be even longer than that.

"I have famously teased the runtime at... 214 minutes...," Snyder said in an interview. "Now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that yet. So exciting to be bringing all this new material to the fans - they get to see all these crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone."

Are you looking forward to seeing The Director's Cut of Justice League? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.