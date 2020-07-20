Zack Snyder Teases His Cut of Justice League Might Be Longer Than He Expected

✖

Zack Snyder is teasing that his cut of Justice League could be longer than even he expected - which is really saying something! In an interview with Beyond the Trailer, Snyder teased that currently, he suspects "The Snyder Cut" of Justice League to be over 214 minutes long. As Snyder recalled, "I have famously teased the runtime at... 214 minutes... Now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that yet. So exciting to be bringing all this new material to the fans - they get to see all these crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone."

Justice League's runtime has been a topic that's almost as mythical as everything else involved with the making of the film. During production on Justice League, there was some big controversy when Joss Whedon's Justice League theatrical cut was suspected to have eliminated significant amounts of Snyder's planned story. During all of that speculation, it was rumored that Snyder had presented a cut of Justice League to WB executives that was three-and-a-half hours long - possibly an assembly cut of Justice League, which is the total amount of footage in a movie that is eventually cut down to theatrical runtimes. However, Zack Snyder himself spoke to clarify that, in fact, his assembly cut of Justice League was actually five hours long!

@ScottMendelson The assembly cut was nearly 5 hours long. https://t.co/U4dRDO6E2v — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 5, 2019

If Zack Snyder's Justice League assembly cut is five hours, then it's not very surprising to hear that the version coming to HBO Max in 2021 is over 214 minutes (or 3 hours 34 minutes). Hilariously enough, the DC movie rumor mill turned out to be right in this case - even though Snyder had not yet actually made the 3 hours 34 minutes cut of Justice League when those rumors were circulating.

This brings us back to one of the big questions that arose when HBO Max announced Zack Snyder's Justice League: would it be better as a film, or streamed as a miniseries. The streaming platform could be used to Justice League in the zeitgeist for weeks, as fans watch and discuss each segment. If Snyder wants to present his full vision of Justice League without time constraints, now he can.

Do want to see a long cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League? As a movie or miniseries? Let us know in the comments!

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max in 2021.

