Every Star Wars Movie Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Finally, the entire Star Wars movie franchise is available to stream in the same place. Disney+ has always been advertised as the home of all things Star Wars, but that vision wasn't able to materialize at the service's launch last November due to existing streaming contracts with Netflix, plus the fact that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hadn't yet been released in theaters. However, the journey is now complete, and every live-action Star Wars movie is on Disney+ for the very first time.

Solo: A Star Wars Story was the franchise's last holdout, falling into the tail-end of Disney's previous agreement with Netflix. Months after being released on Blu-ray, Solo was sent to Netflix to stream exclusively for a year and a half. That time has now ended. Solo: A Star Wars Story left Netflix earlier this week, and made its debut on Disney+ on Friday morning.

Disney had a streaming deal in place with Netflix that saw all new theatrical releases from the company make their streaming debut on Netflix months after their home release, with the contracts set to expire about 18 months later. This overall deal ended at the conclusion of 2018, when Disney had firm plans to launch Disney+, so all releases in 2019 or later head straight to Disney+ when their streaming window arrives.

This means that there are still a couple of newer Disney releases left on Netflix, waiting to make their way to Disney+. Incredibles 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Christopher Robin, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Mary Poppins Returns are all still on Netflix for the time being. Over the next six months or so, they will all be moved exclusively to Disney+.

With Solo's arrival, all 11 live-action Star Wars films are now on Disney+. The streaming service is also home to Star Wars TV shows like The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, Rebels, and Resistance.

