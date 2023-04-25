CinemaCon 2023: Sony Previews Spider-Verse, Kraven, and More (Live Coverage)

On Monday, Sony Pictures took over the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace during the CinemaCon event with a special presentation of their upcoming slate of films. The titles which the studio has an opportunity to showcase include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter, the new Ghostbusters film, and more. Sony is the first presentation from the major studios attending CinemaCon in 2023, with a full schedule packing out the week to excite fans of going to the theater. The following article is published and updated live throughout the presentation.

Mitch Neuhauser opened up the first presentation with a welcome back to CinemaCon, declaring theater owners are done with COVID and other obstacles and all "still standing," for a smoother time going forward. He thanks the studios in Hollywood for their hard work in getting the shows coming to CinemaCon together and promises "talent," "filmmakers," and "product," are what the audience is going to get this week. "Everything that you're about to see on the screen this week has been selected just for you by the studios," he explains, calling for a respect of the material being shown and requesting no recording or sharing of what is on the screen.

Neuhauser starts to wrap up by thanking CinemaCon's 2023 sponsor, RealD, before a video from Sony plays. It starts with Martin Lawreence and Will Smith exiting a Porsche. "We are on set," Smith said, referencing the fourth Bad Boys film. They debate whether or not it's proper to say, "Sorry we couldn't be there." It results in Smith correcting himself and saying, "We glad we not there cause we here and they paying us to be here so we're, like, happy that we're here, and not there."

"Bad Boys 4 is coming," he said. "We are hyped, we excited! Fourth week of shooting!" They introduce Josh Greenstein, President of Sony Motion Pictures Group, to the stage through the video. Greenstein credits Sony for having "never wavered," on theatrical releases when it comes to streaming simultaneously or closer to theatrical release. He points out how streamers are now pivoting and giving films theatrical releases.

The first film is the GameStop phenomenon film, Dumb Money, with Craig Gillespie and Paul Dano taking the stage. "I;m thrilled that we're gonna be in theaters with this," Gillespie said. "It's really about the little person. In the times that we've screened this in a theater, the energy is just incredible. Dumb Money is a true story of how the everyday investor flipped the script on Wall Street in a way that reverberated around the world." Dano plays a YouTuber who put his life savings into GameStop. Dano explains his character, Keith, started a movement by getting "more and more regular folks to join GameStop." The first few minutes of the film play for the CinemaCon audience.

The footage sees Seth Rogen's character debating with a real estate agent from his unfinished house. Meanwhile, in Connecticut, Steve Cohen is panicking over the stock changes. A montage of people seeing the GameStop stock soaring plays before Ken Griffin played by Nick Offerman, calls Rogen's character. The fiinancial big wigs discover Dano's Keith character as being responsible for the GameStop spike. It's all set to the tune of Cardi B's "WAP."

Next up is a "snippet" of footage from the Insidious: The Red Door film plays which brings the original cast back. The footage sees a family struggling to reconnect after kids went to college, they remember falling into a coma, and they are tryinig to forget their troubles. Haunted dreams are plaguing the family and Patrick Wilson's character declares, "Those are not dreams." The tortured souls of the dead have conquered their world and the family is going back "where it all began," according to the text on screen.

CrunchyRoll gets some love from Greenstein. The Machine is the next film, the true story of Bert Kreischer getting tied up with the Russian mafia as a college student. The short look at the film plays like a parody of John Wick.

Kristine Benson, the President of Sony Pictures Animation, takes the stage. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is referred to as a "groundbreaking moment in our history, in our industry," she declares. It changed what people expect from animation, She welcomes one of the directors to the stage, Kemp Powers.

"When I first saw Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse I was actually still working on a movie at Pixar called Soul," he said, noting he is the only director here because the film is still being finished.. "I was completely blown away by what I saw." He promises this film will still "relate to the emotional journey of Miles and his family." He introduces Shameik Moore, Issa Rae, and Hailee Steinfeld to the stage.

"It's been overa year after the events of the first movie," Moore said. "In the first movie, he leaned that anyone can wear the mask and in this film he discovers that it's how you wear the mask that makes you a hero. The only person who really understands what he's going through is Gwen Stacy."

"Gwen is such an important part of Miles' journey but she has her own journey as well," Steinfeld said.

"I also play a SpiderWoman, Jessica Drew.She is super coo," Rae added. "She is a Spider-Woman of another dimension. I really like her attitude. She is no non-sense...Unlike these jokers over here, she is not living a double life."

Powers introduces 14 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which features new, original music from the film.

developing...