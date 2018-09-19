LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ First Photo Released

Decades after the release of the original film, LeBron James is finally moving forward with a sequel to Space Jam, with Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler joining the production as producer.

James’ production company SpringHill Entertainment has released the first teaser image for Space Jam 2 featuring the locker room of the new and improved Tune Squad, including spots for Coogler, James, director Terence Nance, and star point guard Buggs Bunny.

The new movie made major waves today with the addition of Coogler as producer, which comes after months of rumors about Space Jam 2 that were reignited after James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Heading into the 16th year of his professional basketball career, James has continued to perform at a high level and achieve many accolades, most recently bringing a championship to Cleveland as a part of the Cavaliers roster in 2016. As a free agent, he signed a four year contract with the Lakers this summer and many pundits have looked at it as a step toward his life after retirement from basketball.

James’ production company just launched its first TV show through HBO, a talk show called The Shop in which James and other athletes and pop culture figures talk about issues while getting haircuts at a barber shop.

The new Laker also has a home in Los Angeles, and pundits say James’ new contract allows him to focus on his media empire while maintaining his demanding training regiment.

The original Space Jam focused on NBA legend Michael Jordon during his temporary retirement from basketball, when he played baseball. The superstar was convinced to return to help the Looney Tunes play a basketball game against a group of aliens who wanted to enslave the cartoon characters.

The aliens stole the talents of the basketball stars of the era, including Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Charles Barkley, and more. After the events of the film, Jordan rejoined the Bulls and led them to win three more NBA Championships.

It remains to be seen what the plot of the new Space Jam will be, but it’s safe to say that it will be something similar with other popular basketball players of the current era appearing in the film.