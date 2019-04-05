LeBron James Reportedly Having Trouble Recruiting For ‘Space Jam 2’

According to Brian Windhorst, LeBron James is having trouble convincing players to join him in Space Jam 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/WUrJcoeSy7 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 4, 2019

Ahead of a rumored production start of June 17th for Space Jam 2, new reports suggest that LeBron James is having trouble finding co-stars for the much-anticipated follow-up. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, few players have signed on to the project, despite the future Hall of Famer’s valiant efforts.

After discussing James’ woes trying to get some of the NBA’s top names to come to Hollywood and play alongside him on the Los Angeles Lakers, Windhorst tells The Jump‘s Rachel Nichols and Tracy McGrady that he’s heard similar woes have followed the basketball player to his movie production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In all honesty, he’s been recruiting players to come and try to be in Space Jam with him this summer and he hasn’t been able to close some of those deals,” Windhorst says. “He’s recruiting for his movie as well as he is for the Lakers.”

After Nichols asked for a scoop on what players James was after to appear in the sequel, Windhorst wouldn’t budge even though he insists several of the players are household names.

“I’m not going to say right now but let’s just say it’s the top players.”

In addition to Michael Jordan, the original Space Jam starred the likes of Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, and Muggsy Bogues, NBA all-stars for the time. In addition to the extended roles, cameo appearances were had by Danny Ainge, Steve Kerr, Alonzo Mourning, Horace Grant, Scottie Pippen, Luc Longley, amongst others.

James previously went on record by saying just how much it meant for him to take over the franchise from a player like Jordan.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

Space Jam 2 is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the long-awaited sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!