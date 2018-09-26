‘Space Jam 2’: Ray Allen’s NBA Picks for the Toon Squad

Lebron James is bringing together the Looney Tunes for an all-new Space Jam, and Ray Allen names an all-star squad that could end up rounding out the cast.

The first Space Jam had Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes taking on the Monstars, aliens (Nerdlucks) who took the abilities of NBA stars like Patrick Ewing and Muggsy Bogues in a bid to win the Looney Tunes and Jordan for their amusement park. NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen was recently asked which NBA superstars he thinks will make it into the new movie, and he presents an insanely formidable team.

“You typically will go with whoever is pretty popular in the NBA at the time,” Allen told TMZ. “So you figure Kevin Durant’s gotta be in it. Harden, you know Steph Curry. Maybe Anthony Davis. It’s all about drawing that excitement towards the film and then you look at Patrick Ewing was in it. Larry Bird, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, so certainly some colorful characters that were a part of it.

When asked if he would be up for appearing Allen said: “Yeah if he asks me I’ll definitely be in it.”

The Nerdlucks took the abilities of Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Shawn Bradley, and Muggsy Bogues. There are plenty of stars to choose from in the NBA at the moment, as in addition to Allen’s list of Harden, Durant, Curry, and Davis, there are also stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, and more to pick amongst.

Space Jam 2 has a pretty high bar to live up to, as the original still holds the high mark in box office for a basketball movie, bringing in $250 million. Hopes are high that the new film can greatly exceed that milestone, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Space Jam 2 will be directed by Terence Nance and produced by Ryan Coogler, with James set to star.

James will follow-up his well-received performance in Trainwreck with this project, while Coogler is coming off the $1 billion-plus success that was Black Panther (he’s also helmed Creed 2 since then). James couldn’t be happier to have him involved with the Space Jam sequel.

“[Coogler] gave this generation’s kids something I didn’t have when I was a kid,” James told THR, “and that’s a superhero movie with an African-American cast.”

Space Jam 2 currently has no release date.